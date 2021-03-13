Oggi in TV, serie A: Sassuolo-Verona, Benevento-Fiorentina e Genoa-Udinese
11.00 Cagliari-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Roma-Juventus Women (Coppa Italia femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Angers-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.30 Leeds-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Frosinone-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Lecce-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Reggina-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Pordenone-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
14.00 Cremonese-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Ascoli-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Alaves-Cadice (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sassuolo-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Ascoli-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
15.00 SPAL-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.30 Werder-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Salernitana-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN
16.00 Crystal Palace-West Bromwich Albion (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.15 Real Madrid-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Marsiglia-Brest (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.00 Benevento-Fiorentina (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Vicenza-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN
18.30 Osasuna-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Everton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Borussia D.-Hertha (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
20.45 Genoa-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Getafe-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Fulham-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 Lione-PSG (Division 1 Feminine) - DAZN
