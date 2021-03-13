Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, serie A: Sassuolo-Verona, Benevento-Fiorentina e Genoa-Udinese

Oggi in TV, serie A: Sassuolo-Verona, Benevento-Fiorentina e Genoa-UdineseTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Getty/Uefa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

11.00 Cagliari-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Roma-Juventus Women (Coppa Italia femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Angers-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.30 Leeds-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Frosinone-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Lecce-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Reggina-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Pordenone-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
14.00 Cremonese-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Ascoli-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Alaves-Cadice (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sassuolo-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Ascoli-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SI SOLOCALCIO
15.00 SPAL-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.30 Werder-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Salernitana-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN
16.00 Crystal Palace-West Bromwich Albion (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.15 Real Madrid-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Marsiglia-Brest (Ligue 1) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.00 Benevento-Fiorentina (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Vicenza-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN
18.30 Osasuna-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Everton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Borussia D.-Hertha (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
20.45 Genoa-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Getafe-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Fulham-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 Lione-PSG (Division 1 Feminine) - DAZN

Articoli correlati
Il Mattino: "Juve-Napoli rinviata, si giocherà il 7 aprile. E Gattuso sfida il suo passato" Il Mattino: "Juve-Napoli rinviata, si giocherà il 7 aprile. E Gattuso sfida il suo...
TMW RADIO - Tacchinardi: "Juve, non si poteva uscire così. CR7 doveva metterci la faccia" TMW RADIO - Tacchinardi: "Juve, non si poteva uscire così. CR7 doveva metterci la...
L'apertura di Tuttosport con le parole di Llorente: "Da pazzi criticare CR7" L'apertura di Tuttosport con le parole di Llorente: "Da pazzi criticare CR7"
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
TMW RADIO - Tacchinardi: "Juve, non si poteva uscire così. CR7 doveva metterci la faccia" tmw radioTacchinardi: "Juve, non si poteva uscire così. CR7 doveva metterci la faccia"
Oggi in TV, serie A: Sassuolo-Verona, Benevento-Fiorentina e Genoa-Udinese Oggi in TV, serie A: Sassuolo-Verona, Benevento-Fiorentina e Genoa-Udinese
Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 13 marzo Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 13 marzo
Castellini: "Parma, salvarsi è possibile ma la Roma ha un potenziale da Champions" Castellini: "Parma, salvarsi è possibile ma la Roma ha un potenziale da Champions"
LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, Italia in zona arancione e rossa: cosa cambia per sport e centri sportivi liveCoronavirus, Italia in zona arancione e rossa: cosa cambia per sport e centri sportivi
Cagliari al lavoro in vista della Juve. Semplici deve ancora rinunciare a Sottil e Walukiewicz Cagliari al lavoro in vista della Juve. Semplici deve ancora rinunciare a Sottil e Walukiewicz
Atalanta-Spezia 3-1: il tabellino della gara Atalanta-Spezia 3-1: il tabellino della gara
Adani: "Juventus esempio chiaro di come il calcio italiano sia inadeguato all'Europa" Adani: "Juventus esempio chiaro di come il calcio italiano sia inadeguato all'Europa"
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, per il centrocampo uno tra Locatelli, Jorginho e Paredes. Dybala e Ronaldo futuro tutto da decidere. La Roma vicina a blindare Pellegrini Juventus, per il centrocampo uno tra Locatelli, Jorginho e Paredes. Dybala e Ronaldo futuro tutto da decidere. La Roma vicina a blindare Pellegrini
Le più lette
1 Juventus, per il centrocampo uno tra Locatelli, Jorginho e Paredes. Dybala e Ronaldo...
2 Eriksen si ferma, Vidal si opera. L'Inter punta lo scudetto e Suning tratta con Fortress...
3 TMW RADIO - Tacchinardi: "Juve, non si poteva uscire così. CR7 doveva metterci la...
4 TMW RADIO - Bucchioni: "Juve, organizzazione impossibile con Ronaldo in campo"
5 Pasalic lancia l'Atalanta e stuzzica: "Real Madrid? Speriamo di giocare in 11 tutta...
Ora in radio
Che calcio dici! 14:30Che calcio dici! Vip alla gogna mediatica sportiva, senza peli sulla lingua e...
14:30
Primo piano
SONDAGGIO TMW - Juve fuori dalla Champions, CR7 flop: cosa fare con Ronaldo? SONDAGGIO TMW - Juve fuori dalla Champions, CR7 flop: cosa fare con Ronaldo?
Da Torino-Inter a Milan-Napoli: tutte le probabili formazioni della 27^ giornata di Serie A Da Torino-Inter a Milan-Napoli: tutte le probabili formazioni della 27^ giornata di Serie A
Lazio-Torino finisce senza sorprese: no al 3-0, si giocherà. Il 7 aprile, ricorsi permettendo Lazio-Torino finisce senza sorprese: no al 3-0, si giocherà. Il 7 aprile, ricorsi permettendo
Juventus-Napoli il 7 aprile. Agnelli e CR7, il silenzio continua. Come le voci sul Real Juventus-Napoli il 7 aprile. Agnelli e CR7, il silenzio continua. Come le voci sul Real
Pasalic lancia l'Atalanta e stuzzica: "Real Madrid? Speriamo di giocare in 11 tutta la partita" Pasalic lancia l'Atalanta e stuzzica: "Real Madrid? Speriamo di giocare in 11 tutta la partita"
Tris sulla ruota di Bergamo. L'Atalanta stende lo Spezia appena prima del Real Madrid Tris sulla ruota di Bergamo. L'Atalanta stende lo Spezia appena prima del Real Madrid
UFFICIALE: Juventus-Napoli, nuovo rinvio. Niente 17 marzo, si giocherà il 7 aprile UFFICIALE: Juventus-Napoli, nuovo rinvio. Niente 17 marzo, si giocherà il 7 aprile
Lazio-Torino, è arrivata la decisione del Giudice Sportivo! No 3-0 a tavolino, si dovrà giocare Lazio-Torino, è arrivata la decisione del Giudice Sportivo! No 3-0 a tavolino, si dovrà giocare
TMW Radio Sport
TMW RADIO - Tacchinardi: "Juve, non si poteva uscire così. CR7 doveva metterci la faccia" Tacchinardi: "Juve, non si poteva uscire così. CR7 doveva metterci la faccia"
TMW RADIO - Mutti: "Juve, mancata la genialità di Dybala. Lo terrei, non possono perderlo" Mutti: "Juve, mancata la genialità di Dybala. Lo terrei, non possono perderlo"
TMW RADIO - Ugolini: "Kokorin come Kovalenko, ma in più ha anche la barriera linguistica" Ugolini: "Kokorin come Kovalenko, ma in più ha anche la barriera linguistica"
TMW News TMW News: Il futuro di Cristiano Ronaldo. Il futuro tecnico del Napoli, le opzioni
TMW Magazine
TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.111 Download
Storie di calcio
“Cobra” Tovalieri, il centravanti di strada che inventò il trenino“Cobra” Tovalieri, il centravanti di strada che inventò il trenino Ascolta il podcast
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
UspiQuesto periodico è associato all’Unione Stampa Periodica Italiana
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000