La Hall of Fame della Premier League accoglie un'altra leggenda: Dennis Bergkamp

Dopo Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane e Frank Lampard, anche Dennis Bergkamp entra a far parte della Hall of Fame della Premier League. L'olandese è arrivato in Inghilterra nel 1995, quando si trasferì dall'Inter all'Arsenal. Ha vinto per tre volte il titolo, incluso quello nella straordinaria stagion 2003-04, quando i Gunners di Wenger furono soprannominati "The Invincibles". Ha segnato 87 gol in 315 presenze in Premier League, prima del suo ritiro nel 2006.

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp becomes the latest member of the Premier League Hall of Fame 🧊

Elegant, intelligent and the craftsman behind one of the most beautiful Premier League goals ever scored

🔴⚪️ Dennis Bergkamp is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/5Q6OftmoRQ

