La Hall of Fame della Premier League accoglie un'altra leggenda: Dennis Bergkamp

Oggi alle 15:57Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

Dopo Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane e Frank Lampard, anche Dennis Bergkamp entra a far parte della Hall of Fame della Premier League. L'olandese è arrivato in Inghilterra nel 1995, quando si trasferì dall'Inter all'Arsenal. Ha vinto per tre volte il titolo, incluso quello nella straordinaria stagion 2003-04, quando i Gunners di Wenger furono soprannominati "The Invincibles". Ha segnato 87 gol in 315 presenze in Premier League, prima del suo ritiro nel 2006.

