Premier League, Lingard fa doppietta di premi: giocatore e gol del mese di aprile

© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Oggi alle 15:57Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Jesse Lingard è stato eletto giocatore del mese di aprile in Premier League. Il giocatore del West Ham ha battuto la concorrenza di Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stuart Dallas, Mason Greenwood, Kelechi Iheanacho, Matheus Pereira, Allan Saint-Maximin e Chris Wood. Un aprile eccezionale per il centrocampista offensivo, capace di segnare 4 reti e un assist in 4 partite, trascinando gli hammers a giocarsi un posto per la prossima Champions League. Lingard vince anche il "gol del mese", in riferimento alla rete realizzata contro il Wolverhampton del 5 aprile dove si è reso protagonista di un'incredibile cavalcata dalla sua metà campo fino all'area aversaria, infine superando Rui Patricio.

