Continua a rinforzarsi il Burnley di Vincent Kompany.. L'ultimo acquisto è il portiere del Manchester City, Arijanet Muric; classe '98, ha giocato nell'Adana Demirspor di Vincenzo Montella la scorsa stagione. Lo svizzero si trasferisce a titolo definitivo e firma un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2026.

Vincent Kompany has further strengthened his side ahead of the 2022/23 season with the signing of Arijanet Muric on a four-year deal from Manchester City, for an undisclosed fee 💪#WelcomeMuric

— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 22, 2022