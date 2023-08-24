Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Tottenham, il giovane Troy Parrott si trasferisce a Rotterdam. Prestito all'Excelsior

Nuova avventura per Troy Parrott. L'attaccante irlandese di 21 anni saluta il Tottenham con la formula del prestito per una stagione, trasferendosi in Olanda fra le fila dell'Excelsior Rotterdam. Questo l'annuncio ufficiale del club di Eredivisie:

