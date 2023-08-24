ufficiale
Tottenham, il giovane Troy Parrott si trasferisce a Rotterdam. Prestito all'Excelsior
Nuova avventura per Troy Parrott. L'attaccante irlandese di 21 anni saluta il Tottenham con la formula del prestito per una stagione, trasferendosi in Olanda fra le fila dell'Excelsior Rotterdam. Questo l'annuncio ufficiale del club di Eredivisie:
🎯 𝘙𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙮!
Excelsior Rotterdam huurt spits Troy Parrott van Tottenham Hotspur 🇮🇪
Lees meer op onze website ⤵️
🔗 https://t.co/unQFARHJpz
⚫🔴 #samensterk #troyparrot2024 pic.twitter.com/egnb7chKpU
— Excelsior Rotterdam (@excelsiorrdam) August 24, 2023
