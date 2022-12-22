Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Zambia, Avraham Grant è il nuovo ct. Il tecnico israeliano: "È la giusta sfida"

Oggi alle 11:57Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Avraham Grant è il nuovo commissario tecnico dello Zambia. L'ex tecnico del Chelsea, 67 anni, è stato presentato oggi e ha firmato un contratto biennale. L'israeliano ha dichiarato in conferenza stampa: "Sono felice di essere qui e credo che lo Zambia abbia potenziale. Ci siamo fissati gli obiettivi da raggiungere. Cercavo la giusta sfida ed ecco perché ho scelto lo Zambia". Grant raccoglie l'eredità di Aljosa Asanovic.

