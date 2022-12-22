UFFICIALE: Zambia, Avraham Grant è il nuovo ct. Il tecnico israeliano: "È la giusta sfida"

Avraham Grant è il nuovo commissario tecnico dello Zambia. L'ex tecnico del Chelsea, 67 anni, è stato presentato oggi e ha firmato un contratto biennale. L'israeliano ha dichiarato in conferenza stampa: "Sono felice di essere qui e credo che lo Zambia abbia potenziale. Ci siamo fissati gli obiettivi da raggiungere. Cercavo la giusta sfida ed ecco perché ho scelto lo Zambia". Grant raccoglie l'eredità di Aljosa Asanovic.

OFFICIAL!

Former @ChelseaFC, @WestHam & @GhanaBlackstars manager Avram Grant (69) has officially been appointed the head coach of Zambia 🇿🇲 national team on a two-year contract with an option for another year.

Grant's major task is to qualify the Chipolopolo for 2023 AFCON. pic.twitter.com/XzTeNTUzr4

— Nuhu Adams (@NuhuAdams_) December 22, 2022