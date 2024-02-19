Sunderland, secondo cambio di panchina in questa stagione. Saluta Beale
Il Sunderland esonera il secondo allenatore in stagione. Dura solo 12 partite l'avventura di Michael Beale sulla panchina dei black cats. 43 anni, il tercnico era arrivato a dicembre subentrando a Tony Mowbray. Il suo bottino è di 4 vittorie, 2 pareggi e 6 sconfitte.
Classifica
Leicester 78
Leeds 69
Southampton 67
Ipswich 66
West Bromwich 52
Coventry 51
Norwich 51
Hull 51
Preston 49
Sunderland 47
Watford 44
Bristol City 44
Middlesbrough 44
Cardiff 40
Birmingham 38
Plymouth 37
Blackburn 37
Swansea 36
Stoke City 35
Huddersfield 34
Millwall 33
QPR 32
Sheffield Wednesday 29
Rotherham 19
Marcatori
17 reti: Szmodics (Blackburn)
17 reti: Whittaker (Plymouth)
16 reti: Armstrong (Southampton)
15 reti: Summerville (Leeds) e Clarke (Sunderland)
12 reti: Rowe (Norwich)