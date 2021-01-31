Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Oggi in TV, serie A: Atalanta-Lazio alle 15:00, in campo anche Napoli e Roma

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.30 Spezia-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
13.00 Chelsea-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Getafe-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Feyenoord-PSV (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Cagliari-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Crotone-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Atalanta-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Chievo-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Lorient-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
15.00 Leicester-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Everton-Manchester United (FA WSL) - DAZN
16.00 SPAL-Monza (Serie B) - DAZN
16.15 Cadice-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
16.45 AZ-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
17.00 Lilla-Digione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 West Ham-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Napoli-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Granada-Celta (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.15 Brighton-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Roma-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Cittadella-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Barcellona-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Nantes-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN

