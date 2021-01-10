FA Cup, Manchester City e Chelsea volano al prossimo turno! Leeds ko, disastro Bielsa
Tutto facile in FA Cup per Manchester City e Chelsea. La squadra di Guardiola infatti ha battuto 3-0 il Birmingham con la doppietta di Bernardo Silva e il gol di Foden, mentre il Chelsea ha travolto con un poker il Morecambe grazie alle reti di Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner e Kai Haverts. Disastro del Leeds United, ko per 3-0 in casa del piccolo Crawley.
FA Cup (ING)
Boreham Wood - Millwall 0-2
Everton - Rotherham 2-1 dts
Luton - Reading 1-0
Norwich - Coventry 2-0
Nottingham - Cardiff 1-0
Chorley - Derby 2-0
Blackburn - Doncaster 0-1
Blackpool - West Brom 3-2
Bristol Rovers - Sheffield Utd 4-1
Burnley - Milton Keynes 2-1
Exeter - Sheffield Wed 0-2
Bournemouth-Oldham 4-1
QPR - Fulham 0-2
Stevenage - Swansea 0-2
Stoke - Leicester 0-4
Wycombe - Preston 4-1
Arsenal - Newcastle 2-0
Brentford - Middlesbrough 2-1
Huddersfield - Plymouth 2-3
Manchester Utd - Watford 1-0
Domenica
Barnsley - Tranmere 2-0
Bristol City - Portsmouth 2-1
Chelsea - Morecambe 4-0
Cheltenham - Mansfield
Crawley - Leeds 3-0
Manchester City - Birmingham 3-0
18:00 Marine - Tottenham
20:45 Newport - Brighton
