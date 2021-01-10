FA Cup, Manchester City e Chelsea volano al prossimo turno! Leeds ko, disastro Bielsa

Tutto facile in FA Cup per Manchester City e Chelsea. La squadra di Guardiola infatti ha battuto 3-0 il Birmingham con la doppietta di Bernardo Silva e il gol di Foden, mentre il Chelsea ha travolto con un poker il Morecambe grazie alle reti di Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner e Kai Haverts. Disastro del Leeds United, ko per 3-0 in casa del piccolo Crawley.

FA Cup (ING)

Boreham Wood - Millwall 0-2

Everton - Rotherham 2-1 dts

Luton - Reading 1-0

Norwich - Coventry 2-0

Nottingham - Cardiff 1-0

Chorley - Derby 2-0

Blackburn - Doncaster 0-1

Blackpool - West Brom 3-2

Bristol Rovers - Sheffield Utd 4-1

Burnley - Milton Keynes 2-1

Exeter - Sheffield Wed 0-2

Bournemouth-Oldham 4-1

QPR - Fulham 0-2

Stevenage - Swansea 0-2

Stoke - Leicester 0-4

Wycombe - Preston 4-1

Arsenal - Newcastle 2-0

Brentford - Middlesbrough 2-1

Huddersfield - Plymouth 2-3

Manchester Utd - Watford 1-0

Domenica

Barnsley - Tranmere 2-0

Bristol City - Portsmouth 2-1

Chelsea - Morecambe 4-0

Cheltenham - Mansfield

Crawley - Leeds 3-0

Manchester City - Birmingham 3-0

18:00 Marine - Tottenham

20:45 Newport - Brighton