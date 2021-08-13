ufficiale
Dundee United, ritorna il bomber scozzese McNulty
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Per Marc McNulty (28) si profila un nuovo periodo al Dundee United. Il Reading, titolare del suo cartellino, ne ha stabilito il prestito per un'altra stagione. L'attaccante scozzese, già esordiente con la sua nazionale, viaggia a buone medie realizzative tra Scozia e serie inferiori inglesi, 124 goal e 60 assist in 364 partite suddivise fra Livingston, Sheffield United, Coventry, Portsmouth, Hibernian, Sunderland, Reading e Bradford.
🗣 "Any player always wants to be wanted and for me when the manager wants you as a number nine and to score goals that's a key factor!"
Hear from striker Marc McNulty for the first time since making his return to Dundee United#UnitedTogether
— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 13, 2021
