Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaCagliariEmpoliFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliRomaSalernitanaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdineseVenezia
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoParmaPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionalieSports
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
ufficiale

Dundee United, ritorna il bomber scozzese McNulty

UFFICIALE: Dundee United, ritorna il bomber scozzese McNultyTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Raimondo de Magistris
Ieri alle 23:58Calcio estero
di Alessio Calfapietra

Per Marc McNulty (28) si profila un nuovo periodo al Dundee United. Il Reading, titolare del suo cartellino, ne ha stabilito il prestito per un'altra stagione. L'attaccante scozzese, già esordiente con la sua nazionale, viaggia a buone medie realizzative tra Scozia e serie inferiori inglesi, 124 goal e 60 assist in 364 partite suddivise fra Livingston, Sheffield United, Coventry, Portsmouth, Hibernian, Sunderland, Reading e Bradford.

Articoli correlati
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Camavinga tentato dal PSG. Genesio: "Se non farà chiarezza, non si esprimerà al meglio" Camavinga tentato dal PSG. Genesio: "Se non farà chiarezza, non si esprimerà al meglio"
Serbia, lo Sloboda Uzice ribattezza lo stadio in onore del leggendario Radomir Antic Serbia, lo Sloboda Uzice ribattezza lo stadio in onore del leggendario Radomir Antic
Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hutter: "Punto più che meritato, Sommer eccezionale" Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hutter: "Punto più che meritato, Sommer eccezionale"
Arsenal, Arteta: "Sono deluso, servono più tiri in porta. Leno? Non poteva muoversi" Arsenal, Arteta: "Sono deluso, servono più tiri in porta. Leno? Non poteva muoversi"
Ginter in scadenza col Gladbach, ds Eberl: "Conversazioni buone, ma non possiamo fare offerta" Ginter in scadenza col Gladbach, ds Eberl: "Conversazioni buone, ma non possiamo fare offerta"
Bayern Monaco, Nagelsmann: "Pareggio giusto, partita emozionante per il pubblico" Bayern Monaco, Nagelsmann: "Pareggio giusto, partita emozionante per il pubblico"
Diego Costa all'Atletico Mineiro di Hulk, ci siamo: l'attaccante firmerà fino al 31 dicembre 2022 Diego Costa all'Atletico Mineiro di Hulk, ci siamo: l'attaccante firmerà fino al 31 dicembre 2022
Brentford, Frank: "Vittoria meritata, tutti i giocatori al loro meglio" Brentford, Frank: "Vittoria meritata, tutti i giocatori al loro meglio"
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, Locatelli più vicino, ma serve un ultimo sforzo. Inter, dopo Dzeko si continua a lavorare per Zapata e Correa. Milan forte su Adli. La Lazio aspetta Basic Juventus, Locatelli più vicino, ma serve un ultimo sforzo. Inter, dopo Dzeko si continua a lavorare per Zapata e Correa. Milan forte su Adli. La Lazio aspetta Basic
Le più lette
1 Juventus, Locatelli più vicino, ma serve un ultimo sforzo. Inter, dopo Dzeko si continua...
2 Giorgio Chiellini, storia della Juve e della Nazionale con i sogni Champions e Qatar...
3 Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 13 agosto
4 Sebastiano Esposito: "Sogno di arrivare in Nazionale e vincere il Mondiale"
5 …con Bruno Alves
Ora in radio
Football rewind 14:00Football rewind ...
Sabato Sport Live 15:05Sabato Sport Live Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
Uspi
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000