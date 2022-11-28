ufficiale
Michael Beale nuovo allenatore dei Rangers. Contratto fino al 2026
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
La notizia era nell'aria, ora è ufficiale. Michael Beale è il nuovo allenatore dei Glasgow Rangers. Il tecnico ha firmato con il club scozzese fino al 2026.
Michael Beale is the 18th manager of Rangers with the club delighted to confirm his appointment today.
👉 https://t.co/y2LiNsBEyI pic.twitter.com/Tb3lkrEI23
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 28, 2022
