La notizia era nell'aria, ora è ufficiale. Michael Beale è il nuovo allenatore dei Glasgow Rangers. Il tecnico ha firmato con il club scozzese fino al 2026.

Michael Beale is the 18th manager of Rangers with the club delighted to confirm his appointment today.

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 28, 2022