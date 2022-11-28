Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroQatar 2022FormazioniCalendari
Michael Beale nuovo allenatore dei Rangers. Contratto fino al 2026

ieri alle 18:56Calcio estero
di Daniel Uccellieri

La notizia era nell'aria, ora è ufficiale. Michael Beale è il nuovo allenatore dei Glasgow Rangers. Il tecnico ha firmato con il club scozzese fino al 2026.

