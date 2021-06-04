Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendariEuro 2020
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaCagliariEmpoliFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliRomaSalernitanaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdineseVenezia
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoParmaPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionalieSports
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
ufficiale

Swansea City, va via il capitano del Ghana André Ayew

UFFICIALE: Swansea City, va via il capitano del Ghana André AyewTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport
Oggi alle 13:47Calcio estero
di Alessio Calfapietra

La promozione sfumata all'ultimo lascia degli strascichi in casa Swansea City. Il club gallese ha deciso di mandare un scadenza i contratti di quattro giocatori, André Ayew (31) su tutti. Non certo un addio banale il suo, alla luce delle 141 presenze e 47 reti messe a segno durante la permanenza dell'attaccante in questo club. Il figlio dell'indimenticato Abedì Pelè è una colonna della nazionale ghanese, con la quale ha collezionato ben 91 apparizioni e 19 goal. Nel congedarsi dal calciatore, la società pubblica sui profili social una compilation in tre parti di tutte le sue marcature con la maglia dei The Swans.

Se ne vanno anche i gallesi Kieron Freeman (29), terzino destro, e Declan John (25), terzino sinistro, oltre all'ala sinistra scozzese Barrie McKay (26), rientrante dal prestito al Fleetwood, tutti e tre esordienti con la propria rappresentativa.

Articoli correlati
Il Brentford nella storia: vince i playoff e vola per la prima volta in Premier League Il Brentford nella storia: vince i playoff e vola per la prima volta in Premier League...
L'apertura de La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Ricarica Inter" L'apertura de La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Ricarica Inter"
Missione compiuta, il Norwich City è matematicamente promosso in Premier League Missione compiuta, il Norwich City è matematicamente promosso in Premier League
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Sergio Ramos-Spagna, amore finito. Anche l’Olimpica non lo prende in considerazione Sergio Ramos-Spagna, amore finito. Anche l’Olimpica non lo prende in considerazione
L'ultimatum di Bielsa al Leeds: "Se vendete Raphinha io me ne vado" L'ultimatum di Bielsa al Leeds: "Se vendete Raphinha io me ne vado"
Il futuro di Varane è sempre più nebuloso: o rinnova o verrà ceduto Il futuro di Varane è sempre più nebuloso: o rinnova o verrà ceduto
Henry ricorda Euro2000: "Se Toldo non si fosse buttato su Wiltord avremmo perso la finale" Henry ricorda Euro2000: "Se Toldo non si fosse buttato su Wiltord avremmo perso la finale"
Una Champions, il quarto posto e la finale di FA Cup: i quattro mesi al Chelsea di Tuchel Una Champions, il quarto posto e la finale di FA Cup: i quattro mesi al Chelsea di Tuchel
UFFICIALE: Pintus si separa da Conte. Il preparatore fisico torna al Real Madrid ufficialePintus si separa da Conte. Il preparatore fisico torna al Real Madrid
Tuchel rinnova con il Chelsea: "Abbiamo l'ambizione di fare ancora meglio" Tuchel rinnova con il Chelsea: "Abbiamo l'ambizione di fare ancora meglio"
UFFICIALE: Swansea City, va via il capitano del Ghana André Ayew ufficialeSwansea City, va via il capitano del Ghana André Ayew
Editoriale di Enzo Bucchioni Allegri, ecco la mia Juve. Tre ore di colloqui, addio a Ronaldo. Pjanic si offre, meglio Locatelli. Donnarumma in stand-by. Inter: vertice Inzaghi-Zhang. Via Hakimi e forse Lautaro. Sarri a colloquio con Lotito, oggi si chiude? Allegri, ecco la mia Juve. Tre ore di colloqui, addio a Ronaldo. Pjanic si offre, meglio Locatelli. Donnarumma in stand-by. Inter: vertice Inzaghi-Zhang. Via Hakimi e forse...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Lazio-Sarri, incontro di stamane molto positivo. La chiusura è vicinissima...
2 LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, Vidal sotto inchiesta in Cile. Gravina: "Pubblico negli stadi:...
3 Allegri, ecco la mia Juve. Tre ore di colloqui, addio a Ronaldo. Pjanic si offre,...
4 Milan, per Calhanoglu svanisce l'opzione Juve. E Gazidis non aspetterà ancora a lungo...
5 Juve, niente follie per Donnarumma: Allegri considera Szczesny tra i migliori d'Europa...
Ora in radio
Maracanã 13:05Maracanã live! Passa il pomeriggio con Maracanà. Attualità, interviste e tante...
Stadio Aperto 17:05Stadio Aperto Sport live, approfondimenti, ospiti, i pareri degli ascoltatori,...
Tutto Calcio Femminile 19:30Tutto Calcio Femminile Luca Calamai e Jacopo Calamai conducono "Tutto Calcio Femminile"...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
Uspi
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000