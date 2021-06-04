Swansea City, va via il capitano del Ghana André Ayew
La promozione sfumata all'ultimo lascia degli strascichi in casa Swansea City. Il club gallese ha deciso di mandare un scadenza i contratti di quattro giocatori, André Ayew (31) su tutti. Non certo un addio banale il suo, alla luce delle 141 presenze e 47 reti messe a segno durante la permanenza dell'attaccante in questo club. Il figlio dell'indimenticato Abedì Pelè è una colonna della nazionale ghanese, con la quale ha collezionato ben 91 apparizioni e 19 goal. Nel congedarsi dal calciatore, la società pubblica sui profili social una compilation in tre parti di tutte le sue marcature con la maglia dei The Swans.
Se ne vanno anche i gallesi Kieron Freeman (29), terzino destro, e Declan John (25), terzino sinistro, oltre all'ala sinistra scozzese Barrie McKay (26), rientrante dal prestito al Fleetwood, tutti e tre esordienti con la propria rappresentativa.
