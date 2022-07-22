UFFICIALE: Un attaccante saluta il Newcastle. Dwight Gayle scende in Championship

Dwight Gayle saluta il Newcastle. L'attaccante, 32 anni, scende in Championship firmando per lo Stoke City. Trasferimento a titolo definitivo, accordo per due stagioni.

Our sixth signing of the summer is @dwightgayle! 😎

(with a working link this time. Got too excited 🤪)

— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 22, 2022