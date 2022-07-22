UFFICIALE: Un attaccante saluta il Newcastle. Dwight Gayle scende in Championship

Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Oggi alle 19:27Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Dwight Gayle saluta il Newcastle. L'attaccante, 32 anni, scende in Championship firmando per lo Stoke City. Trasferimento a titolo definitivo, accordo per due stagioni.

