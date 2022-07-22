ufficiale
Un attaccante saluta il Newcastle. Dwight Gayle scende in Championship
Dwight Gayle saluta il Newcastle. L'attaccante, 32 anni, scende in Championship firmando per lo Stoke City. Trasferimento a titolo definitivo, accordo per due stagioni.
Our sixth signing of the summer is @dwightgayle! 😎
(with a working link this time. Got too excited 🤪)
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 22, 2022
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Editoriale di Enzo Bucchioni Zhang venda se non può investire. Inter, futuro nero. Il dopo Bremer e Dybala è uno choc per i tifosi. Juve, assalto a Paredes. De Katelaere vuole solo il MIlan: è il giorno....
Le più lette
Primo piano