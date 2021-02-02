9-0 in Premier, è successo solo tre volte. United e Southampton ancora protagonisti
Il Manchester United, con il successo per 9-0 con il Southampton, entra nella storia della Premier League. Un risultato del genere si è visto solo in tre occasioni. Nel 1995 i Red Devils rifilarono 9 reti all'Ipswich Town, mentre nel 2019 fu proprio il Southampton a subire 9 reti, quella volta per mano del Leicester City. Infine la sfida di questa sera, con ancora Saint e Red Devils protagonisti.
1995 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town
2019 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City
2021 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton
9-0 - This is only the third ever a side has won a Premier League game by 9+ goals;
