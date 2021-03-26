Inghilterra, che impatto Calvert-Lewin: eguagliato Dixon. Solo Roger Hunt ha fatto meglio

Con la doppietta di questa sera il centravanti dell’Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin ha portato a quattro le sue marcature nelle sue prime quattro presenze con la maglia dell’Inghilterra. Era dal 1985-86 che un calciatore della nazionale inglese non riusciva ad avere un impatto simile. Allora fu Kerry Dixon, che militava nel Chelsea, a fare altrettanto. Meglio di loro nella storia ha fatto solo Roger Hunt del Liverpool che segnò sei reti nelle sue prime quattro apparizioni con l’Inghilterra fra il 1962 e il 1964.

4 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored four goals in his first four England starts, the most by an England player since Kerry Dixon netted four in his first four in 1985-86; the last player with more goals in their first four starts was Roger Hunt (6, 1962-64). Poacher. pic.twitter.com/e6CyE0RViv

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2021