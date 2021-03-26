Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Inghilterra, che impatto Calvert-Lewin: eguagliato Dixon. Solo Roger Hunt ha fatto meglio

Inghilterra, che impatto Calvert-Lewin: eguagliato Dixon. Solo Roger Hunt ha fatto meglioTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 00:02Calcio estero
di Tommaso Maschio

Con la doppietta di questa sera il centravanti dell’Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin ha portato a quattro le sue marcature nelle sue prime quattro presenze con la maglia dell’Inghilterra. Era dal 1985-86 che un calciatore della nazionale inglese non riusciva ad avere un impatto simile. Allora fu Kerry Dixon, che militava nel Chelsea, a fare altrettanto. Meglio di loro nella storia ha fatto solo Roger Hunt del Liverpool che segnò sei reti nelle sue prime quattro apparizioni con l’Inghilterra fra il 1962 e il 1964.

