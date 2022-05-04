Jay Rodriguez continuerà per altri due anni la sua avventura al Burnley, club in cui è cresciuto e dove ha collezionato oltre 200 presenze. L'attaccante classe '89 infatti ha firmato un contratto fino al 2024 con il club dove è tornato nel 2019 dopo le esperienze con Southampton e West Bromwich.

👏 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗢𝗪𝗡 ❤️

📝 Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year contract at Turf Moor.

The Burnley born striker has now committed his future with the Clarets until the end of the 2023/24 season. #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/N9vFo2tF6h

— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 3, 2022