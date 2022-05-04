Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Burnley, Jay Rodriguez sempre più bandiera: l'attaccante rinnova fino al 2024

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Oggi alle 17:11Calcio estero
di Tommaso Maschio

Jay Rodriguez continuerà per altri due anni la sua avventura al Burnley, club in cui è cresciuto e dove ha collezionato oltre 200 presenze. L'attaccante classe '89 infatti ha firmato un contratto fino al 2024 con il club dove è tornato nel 2019 dopo le esperienze con Southampton e West Bromwich.

