Lowen lascia la Bundesliga e vola in MLS. È un nuovo giocatore del St. Louis

UFFICIALE: Lowen lascia la Bundesliga e vola in MLS. È un nuovo giocatore del St. Louis
ieri alle 23:56Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Eduard Löwen lascia l'Hertha Berlino e volta negli Stati Uniti. È un nuovo giocatore del St. Louis City. Accordo fino al 2026 con opzione per un'ulteriore stagione. 25 anni, Löwen è reduce dall'esperienza in prestito al Bochum.

