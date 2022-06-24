UFFICIALE: Lowen lascia la Bundesliga e vola in MLS. È un nuovo giocatore del St. Louis

Eduard Löwen lascia l'Hertha Berlino e volta negli Stati Uniti. È un nuovo giocatore del St. Louis City. Accordo fino al 2026 con opzione per un'ulteriore stagione. 25 anni, Löwen è reduce dall'esperienza in prestito al Bochum.

Meet your box-to-box midfielder, STL!

We have signed the German International and @HerthaBSC center mid Eduard Löwen as a Designated Player. 🇩🇪⚡#stlCITYsc x #TheFutureIsNow

🔗https://t.co/KKqn1HhUBz pic.twitter.com/a6I9OS2Mef

— St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) June 24, 2022