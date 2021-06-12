Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroCalendariEuro 2020
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaCagliariEmpoliFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliRomaSalernitanaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdineseVenezia
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoParmaPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionalieSports
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Malore Eriksen, la Premier in coro: "I nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere per Christian"

Malore Eriksen, la Premier in coro: "I nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere per Christian"TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di PhotoViews
Ieri alle 20:22Euro 2020
di Luca Chiarini

Dal Tottenham all'Arsenal, passando per Manchester City, United, Liverpool e Chelsea, tutte le big di Premier hanno voluto far pervenire il proprio supporto a Christian Eriksen, colpito da malore nel match tra Danimarca e Finlandia. "I nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere per Christian Eriksen", il messaggio in coro dei club inglesi.

Articoli correlati
Attimi di terrore, poi il sospiro di sollievo: malore in campo per Eriksen Attimi di terrore, poi il sospiro di sollievo: malore in campo per Eriksen
Marchegiani: "Il risultato di oggi della Danimarca non conta, ma conta per la classifica" Marchegiani: "Il risultato di oggi della Danimarca non conta, ma conta per la classifica"...
Il pensiero di Acerbi per Eriksen: "Sapere che sei fuori pericolo è la vittoria più grande" Il pensiero di Acerbi per Eriksen: "Sapere che sei fuori pericolo è la vittoria più...
Altre notizie Euro 2020
Marchegiani: "Il risultato di oggi della Danimarca non conta, ma conta per la classifica" Marchegiani: "Il risultato di oggi della Danimarca non conta, ma conta per la classifica"
Croazia, Dalic: "Vogliamo partire bene. L'Inghilterra ha tanta qualità, non ci difenderemo soltanto" Croazia, Dalic: "Vogliamo partire bene. L'Inghilterra ha tanta qualità, non ci difenderemo soltanto"
Croazia, Modric: "Ci sono grandi aspettative su di noi, siamo pronti e ci siamo preparati bene" Croazia, Modric: "Ci sono grandi aspettative su di noi, siamo pronti e ci siamo preparati bene"
Il pensiero di Acerbi per Eriksen: "Sapere che sei fuori pericolo è la vittoria più grande" Il pensiero di Acerbi per Eriksen: "Sapere che sei fuori pericolo è la vittoria più grande"
Finlandia, Pohjanpalo: "È stata dura scendere in campo. Eriksen? L'importante è che stia bene" Finlandia, Pohjanpalo: "È stata dura scendere in campo. Eriksen? L'importante è che stia bene"
Svizzera, Petkovic: "Non esistono outsider all'Europeo, ogni risultato va conquistato" Svizzera, Petkovic: "Non esistono outsider all'Europeo, ogni risultato va conquistato"
Eriksen, l'ex compagno Kane: "Mando tutto il mio amore a te e alla tua famiglia" Eriksen, l'ex compagno Kane: "Mando tutto il mio amore a te e alla tua famiglia"
Francia, Kimpembe è carico: "Abbiamo voglia di scendere in campo, siamo impazienti" Francia, Kimpembe è carico: "Abbiamo voglia di scendere in campo, siamo impazienti"
Editoriale di Marco Conterio Il gesto di Kjaer, la Danimarca che torna in campo e quelle immagini che non avremmo dovuto vedere. Esaltiamo la vita e rispettiamo le tragedie, anche cambiando inquadratura e buttando via una fotografia Il gesto di Kjaer, la Danimarca che torna in campo e quelle immagini che non avremmo dovuto vedere. Esaltiamo la vita e rispettiamo le tragedie, anche cambiando inquadratura...
Le più lette
1 Il cardiologo Molon: "Scene drammatiche. Se aritmia Eriksen non potrà avere idoneità...
2 Il gesto di Kjaer, la Danimarca che torna in campo e quelle immagini che non avremmo...
3 TOP NEWS Ore 24 - Paura e poi sollievo per Eriksen. Marotta: "Ha scritto nel gruppo"...
4 Finlandia, Pohjanpalo: "È stata dura scendere in campo. Eriksen? L'importante è che...
5 La Finlandia vince 1-0, ma il campo non conta. La Danimarca riscrive la definizione...
Ora in radio
Domenica Sport Live 12:05Domenica Sport Live Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
Uspi
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000