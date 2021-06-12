Malore Eriksen, la Premier in coro: "I nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere per Christian"
Dal Tottenham all'Arsenal, passando per Manchester City, United, Liverpool e Chelsea, tutte le big di Premier hanno voluto far pervenire il proprio supporto a Christian Eriksen, colpito da malore nel match tra Danimarca e Finlandia. "I nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere per Christian Eriksen", il messaggio in coro dei club inglesi.
We're thinking of Christian Eriksen, his family and @DBUfodbold tonight.
Wishing you all the best in your recovery, Christian ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJzU1lkOYC
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 12, 2021
Get well soon, Christian. The whole Spurs family is with you. 🤍 https://t.co/Rmwd4Wq8R6
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family 💙🙏
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 12, 2021
Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen, his family and his @dbulandshold teammates. 🇩🇰🙏
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 12, 2021
All our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen 🙏🇩🇰
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 12, 2021
