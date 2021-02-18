Arbitro testa contro testa con un giocatore in Ipswich-Northampton: sospeso

Increscioso episodio nel match di League Two, la quarta serie del calcio inglese, fra Ipswich e Northampton terminato 0-0. Durante la gara il 50enne direttore di gara Darren Drysdale è andato al confronto, testa contro testa, con il centrocampista dell'Ipswich Alan Judge a seguito delle proteste per la mancata concessione di un calcio di rigore alla formazione di casa.

Il fischietto del Lincolnshire è stato sospeso dalal EFL e sostituito per il match del prossimo weekend tra Southend e Bolton per il quale era già stato designato.

Darren Drysdale has been charged with misconduct by the FA for squaring up to Alan Judge, the Ipswich Town midfielder, in what appeared to be an unprecedented action against an official | @garyjacob https://t.co/o1LsrpRrEb

— Times Sport (@TimesSport) February 18, 2021