Arbitro testa contro testa con un giocatore in Ipswich-Northampton: sospeso

© foto di J.M.Colomo
Oggi alle 16:57Calcio estero
di Luca Bargellini

Increscioso episodio nel match di League Two, la quarta serie del calcio inglese, fra Ipswich e Northampton terminato 0-0. Durante la gara il 50enne direttore di gara Darren Drysdale è andato al confronto, testa contro testa, con il centrocampista dell'Ipswich Alan Judge a seguito delle proteste per la mancata concessione di un calcio di rigore alla formazione di casa.

Il fischietto del Lincolnshire è stato sospeso dalal EFL e sostituito per il match del prossimo weekend tra Southend e Bolton per il quale era già stato designato.

