Doppio colpo per il Reading: Baba in prestito dal Chelsea e Halilovic

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Ieri alle 21:11Calcio estero
di Michele Pavese

Alen Halilovic è un nuovo giocatore del Reading. Il trequartista croato, che in Italia ha vestito brevemente la maglia del Milan, si è svincolato dal Birmingham e ha firmato un contratto di un anno. Il club inglese ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato in prestito annuale anche Abdul Rahman Baba, difensore del Chelsea.

