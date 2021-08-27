Doppio colpo per il Reading: Baba in prestito dal Chelsea e Halilovic
Alen Halilovic è un nuovo giocatore del Reading. Il trequartista croato, che in Italia ha vestito brevemente la maglia del Milan, si è svincolato dal Birmingham e ha firmato un contratto di un anno. Il club inglese ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato in prestito annuale anche Abdul Rahman Baba, difensore del Chelsea.
Welcome to Reading, Alen! 🙌
We are delighted to announce the arrival of Croatian attacking midfielder, Alen Halilović who signs with the club on a one-year deal!#AlenArrives | #Royals150
— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 27, 2021
Welcome to the Royals, @babarahmangh! 🙌
We are delighted to announce the arrival of Ghanaian left-back Baba Rahman, who signs on a season-long loan deal from @ChelseaFC.#BabaIsARoyal | #Royals150
— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 27, 2021
