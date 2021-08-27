Alen Halilovic è un nuovo giocatore del Reading. Il trequartista croato, che in Italia ha vestito brevemente la maglia del Milan, si è svincolato dal Birmingham e ha firmato un contratto di un anno. Il club inglese ha annunciato di aver ingaggiato in prestito annuale anche Abdul Rahman Baba, difensore del Chelsea.

We are delighted to announce the arrival of Croatian attacking midfielder, Alen Halilović who signs with the club on a one-year deal! #AlenArrives | #Royals150

Welcome to Reading, Alen! 🙌

Welcome to the Royals, @babarahmangh! 🙌

We are delighted to announce the arrival of Ghanaian left-back Baba Rahman, who signs on a season-long loan deal from @ChelseaFC.#BabaIsARoyal | #Royals150

— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 27, 2021