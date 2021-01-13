Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Oggi in TV, Coppa Italia: in campo Inter, Juventus e Napo

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30
di Daniel Uccellieri

15.00 Fiorentina-Inter (Coppa Italia) - RAI UNO
17.45 Napoli-Empoli (Coppa Italia) - RAI DUE
18.45 PSV-AZ (Eredivisie) - DAZN
19.00 Manchester City-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Juventus-Genoa (Coppa Italia) - RAI UNO
21.00 PSG-Marsiglia (Trophée des Champions) - DAZN
21.00 Real Sociedad-Barcellona (Semifinale Supercoppa di Spagna) - NOVE
21.15 Aston Villa-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
23.15 Santos-Boca Juniors (Copa Libertadores) - DAZN

