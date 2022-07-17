Jarrand Branthwaite saluta l'Everton a titolo temporaneo. Il difensore centrale inglese, classe 2002, si trasferisce in prestito al PSV Eindhoven per continuare il suo processo di crescita.

↩️ | Jarrad Branthwaite has joined @PSV on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Best of luck, @Jarradbranthwa1! 💙

— Everton (@Everton) July 17, 2022