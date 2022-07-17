Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaCremoneseEmpoliFiorentinaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanMonzaNapoliRomaSalernitanaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoBresciaCagliariCasertanaCesenaFrosinoneGenoaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoParmaPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaTernanaTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionalieSportsStatisticheStazione di sosta
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
ufficiale

Everton, il difensore Jarrand Branthwaite saluta e va in prestito al PSV Eindhoven

UFFICIALE: Everton, il difensore Jarrand Branthwaite saluta e va in prestito al PSV EindhovenTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Oggi alle 17:11Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Jarrand Branthwaite saluta l'Everton a titolo temporaneo. Il difensore centrale inglese, classe 2002, si trasferisce in prestito al PSV Eindhoven per continuare il suo processo di crescita.

Questo l'annuncio ufficiale dei Toffees:

Articoli correlati
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Le prime parole di Nagelsmann dopo l'addio di Lewandowski: "Mané può essere il suo sostituto" Le prime parole di Nagelsmann dopo l'addio di Lewandowski: "Mané può essere il suo sostituto"
Bayern Monaco, niente Real Madrid per Sané: l'esterno tedesco vuole restare in Baviera Bayern Monaco, niente Real Madrid per Sané: l'esterno tedesco vuole restare in Baviera
UFFICIALE: Everton, il difensore Jarrand Branthwaite saluta e va in prestito al PSV Eindhoven ufficialeEverton, il difensore Jarrand Branthwaite saluta e va in prestito al PSV Eindhoven
Barcellona, dopo Lewa tocca ad Azpilicueta: i blaugrana pronti a chiudere per il difensore Barcellona, dopo Lewa tocca ad Azpilicueta: i blaugrana pronti a chiudere per il difensore
UFFICIALE: Manchester United, accordo per l'acquisto a titolo definitivo di Lisandro Martinez ufficialeManchester United, accordo per l'acquisto a titolo definitivo di Lisandro Martinez
Il Barcellona non è solo nella corsa a Koundé: anche il Chelsea farà un nuovo tentativo Il Barcellona non è solo nella corsa a Koundé: anche il Chelsea farà un nuovo tentativo
L'Aston Villa fissa il prezzo per il giovane talento Carney Chukwuemeka: PSG e Barça avvisate L'Aston Villa fissa il prezzo per il giovane talento Carney Chukwuemeka: PSG e Barça avvisate
UFFICIALE: Simone Scuffet riparte dalla Romania. L'ex Udinese ha firmato col CFR Cluj ufficialeSimone Scuffet riparte dalla Romania. L'ex Udinese ha firmato col CFR Cluj
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, per De Ligt il Bayern pronto a rilanciare. Gabriel e Pau Torres le alternative. Morata ritorno possibile. Inter, domani Bremer può diventare nerazzurro Juventus, per De Ligt il Bayern pronto a rilanciare. Gabriel e Pau Torres le alternative. Morata ritorno possibile. Inter, domani Bremer può diventare nerazzurro
Le più lette
1 TMW - Roma, Dybala pronto ad accettare l'offerta dei giallorossi: la Joya verso il...
2 LIVE TMW - Serie C, le ufficialità di oggi: Fidelis Andria, ecco Mariani e Fois a...
3 Juventus, per De Ligt il Bayern pronto a rilanciare. Gabriel e Pau Torres le alternative....
4 Sacchi critica Coverciano: "Oggi io, Zeman e Klopp non potremmo allenare. Situazione...
5 TMW - Juve, l'Arsenal è tornato su Arthur. Trattative in corso, ecco perché può saltare...
Ora in radio
Domenica Sport Live 12:05Domenica Sport Live live! Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...