ufficiale
Everton, il difensore Jarrand Branthwaite saluta e va in prestito al PSV Eindhoven
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Jarrand Branthwaite saluta l'Everton a titolo temporaneo. Il difensore centrale inglese, classe 2002, si trasferisce in prestito al PSV Eindhoven per continuare il suo processo di crescita.
Questo l'annuncio ufficiale dei Toffees:
↩️ | Jarrad Branthwaite has joined @PSV on loan for the 2022/23 season.
Best of luck, @Jarradbranthwa1! 💙
— Everton (@Everton) July 17, 2022
Articoli correlati
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, per De Ligt il Bayern pronto a rilanciare. Gabriel e Pau Torres le alternative. Morata ritorno possibile. Inter, domani Bremer può diventare nerazzurro
Le più lette
Primo piano