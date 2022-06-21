Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

PSV, rinforzo fra i pali. L'argentino Benitez arriva a parametro zero

© foto di Giacomo Morini
Oggi alle 12:12Calcio estero
di Daniel Uccellieri

Adesso è ufficiale, il PSV Eindohoven ha un nuovo portiere. Con una nota pubblicata sul proprio sito ufficiale, il club olandese fa sapere di aver tesserato l'argentino Walter Benitez. Il classe ''93, che arriva a zero dal Nizza, ha firmato un contratto fino al 2025.

