Adesso è ufficiale, il PSV Eindohoven ha un nuovo portiere. Con una nota pubblicata sul proprio sito ufficiale, il club olandese fa sapere di aver tesserato l'argentino Walter Benitez. Il classe ''93, che arriva a zero dal Nizza, ha firmato un contratto fino al 2025.

From 🇦🇷 via 🇫🇷 to 🇳🇱

Meet our new 1.91 monster in goal 🔥#TheWalterWay

— PSV (@PSV) June 21, 2022