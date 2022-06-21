ufficiale
PSV, rinforzo fra i pali. L'argentino Benitez arriva a parametro zero
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Adesso è ufficiale, il PSV Eindohoven ha un nuovo portiere. Con una nota pubblicata sul proprio sito ufficiale, il club olandese fa sapere di aver tesserato l'argentino Walter Benitez. Il classe ''93, che arriva a zero dal Nizza, ha firmato un contratto fino al 2025.
From 🇦🇷 via 🇫🇷 to 🇳🇱
Meet our new 1.91 monster in goal 🔥#TheWalterWay
— PSV (@PSV) June 21, 2022
