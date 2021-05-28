Ajax, David Neres arrestato per essere stato sorpreso in piena notte a un party clandestino

La Polizia di São Paulo ha arrestato il giocatore dell'Ajax David Neres. Lo riporta il quotidiano UOL Noticias. L'attaccante è stato sorpreso alle 2 di notte a un party illegale nella sua città d'origine, violando di fatto le restrizioni vigenti in Brasile che vietano qualsiasi tipo di evento dopo le 21. Alla festa, si legge, erano presenti 124 persone, la maggior parte di esse senza mascherina. Neres non era tuttavia l'unico calciatore presente: è stato infatti "pizzicato" anche Robert Arboleda del São Paulo. Recentemente anche Gabriel Barbosa fu arrestato per un episodio analogo: alla fine l'ex Inter fu condannato a una multa di oltre 17mila euro.

Arboleda (São Paulo) and David Neres (Ajax) got caught by police at 2am last night at an illegal party, and taken to the Crime against the public health delegacy of São Paulo.

Gabigol was arrested for something similar earlier this year and had to pay 100 minimum salaries. pic.twitter.com/0hCfx2pRsh

— André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) May 28, 2021