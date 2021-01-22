Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Due nazionali per lo Swansea, Hourihane e Morris

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Oggi alle 19:24Calcio estero
di Alessio Calfapietra

Doppio innesto di qualità per lo Swansea che sta lottando per vincere la Championship. Sono in arrivo il centrocampista Conor Hourihane (29) e l'attaccante Jordan Morris (26). Entrambi sono titolari delle rispettive nazionali, quella irlandese ed americana, per ognuno di loro si tratta di un prestito sino al termine della stagione, rispettivamente dall'Aston Villa e dal Sounders FC.

