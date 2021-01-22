Doppio innesto di qualità per lo Swansea che sta lottando per vincere la Championship. Sono in arrivo il centrocampista Conor Hourihane (29) e l'attaccante Jordan Morris (26). Entrambi sono titolari delle rispettive nazionali, quella irlandese ed americana, per ognuno di loro si tratta di un prestito sino al termine della stagione, rispettivamente dall'Aston Villa e dal Sounders FC.

🗣️ Cooper on @ConorHourihane...

"Once we knew that he may be available we pursued it 110%.

"A lot of work went into getting the deal done and he’s really bought into our plan and the role he can play within it." pic.twitter.com/pYLkIfuGb4

