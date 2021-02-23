Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Chelsea, l'aria d'Europa fa bene a Giroud: 6° gol in Champions. Come nelle 16 gare precedenti

Chelsea, l'aria d'Europa fa bene a Giroud: 6° gol in Champions. Come nelle 16 gare precedenti
© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Ieri alle 23:19Calcio estero
di Tommaso Maschio

L’aria d’Europa fa bene a Olivier Giroud. L’attaccante del Chelsea con la rete di questa sera contro l’Atletico Madrid è salito a quota sei reti in questa Champions League, tanti quanti ne aveva segnati nelle 16 gare precedenti. Ma non solo: il francese infatti nelle 16 gare in cui è partito da titolare con il Chelsea in Europa ha segnato ben 15 gol.

