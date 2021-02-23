Chelsea, l'aria d'Europa fa bene a Giroud: 6° gol in Champions. Come nelle 16 gare precedenti

L’aria d’Europa fa bene a Olivier Giroud. L’attaccante del Chelsea con la rete di questa sera contro l’Atletico Madrid è salito a quota sei reti in questa Champions League, tanti quanti ne aveva segnati nelle 16 gare precedenti. Ma non solo: il francese infatti nelle 16 gare in cui è partito da titolare con il Chelsea in Europa ha segnato ben 15 gol.

6 - Olivier Giroud has scored six goals in his last four UEFA Champions League appearances, as many as he had netted in his previous 16 games in the competition. His six goals in the competition this season marks his best return to date. Overhead. pic.twitter.com/YxTeO57SCv

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2021