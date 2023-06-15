Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Tottenham, annunciato l'addio di un senatore. Niente rinnovo per Lucas Moura

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Oggi alle 20:41Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Non solo la comunicazione sui mancati riscatti di Arnaut Danjuma e Clement Lenglet, che torneranno rispettivamente al Villarreal e al Barcellona, il Tottenham questo pomeriggio ha annunciato anche che il contratto del brasiliano Lucas Moura non sarà rinnovato.

"In totale, l'attaccante ha collezionato 221 presenze, segnando 39 gol, tra cui l'indimenticabile tripletta all'Ajax che ci ha assicurato un posto nella finale di UEFA Champions League del 2019", si legge sul sito ufficiale degli Spurs in merito all'addio del classe 1992.

