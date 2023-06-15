Non solo la comunicazione sui mancati riscatti di Arnaut Danjuma e Clement Lenglet, che torneranno rispettivamente al Villarreal e al Barcellona, il Tottenham questo pomeriggio ha annunciato anche che il contratto del brasiliano Lucas Moura non sarà rinnovato.

"In totale, l'attaccante ha collezionato 221 presenze, segnando 39 gol, tra cui l'indimenticabile tripletta all'Ajax che ci ha assicurato un posto nella finale di UEFA Champions League del 2019", si legge sul sito ufficiale degli Spurs in merito all'addio del classe 1992.

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, we have submitted our retained list of players.

We thank the players who are leaving us for their service to the Club and wish them the best in the next stage of their careers.

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 15, 2023