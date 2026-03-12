Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Risultati Conference League: AEK Atene quasi ai quarti, Palace fermato sullo 0-0

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 22:56Serie A
Daniel Uccellieri

Sono terminate le gare di Conference League iniziate alle 21.00: l'AEK Atene ha già un piede e mezzo a quarti, dopo aver rifilato 4 reti a domicilio al Celje. Successo per la Fiorentina, che ha battuto 2-1 il Rakow, mentre Crystal Palace-AEK Larnaca e Sigma Olomouc-Mainz sono terminate 0-0.

AZ Alkmaar vs Sparta Praga 2-1
29' e 87' Parrott (AZ), 50' Vojta (S)
Lech Poznan vs Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3
36' Marlon (S), 48' Newerton (S), 70' Ishak (L), 86' Isaque Silva (S)
Rijeka vs Strasburgo 1-2
2' Panichelli (S), 72' Godo (S), 76' Majstorovic (R)
Samsunspor vs Rayo Vallecano 1-3
15' e 78' Alemao (RV), 21' Marius (S), 40' Garcia (RV)
Celje vs AEK Atene 0-4
3' Varga, 33' Koita, 36' Gacinovic, 49'Moukoudi
Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca 0-0
Fiorentina vs Rakow 2-1
60' Brunes (R), 62' Ndour (F), 90+3' Gudmundsson
Sigma Olomouc vs Mainz 0-0

