Si è conclusa la 9^ di Serie A: tutti i risultati, i tabellini e le pagelle
Di seguito le ultime dai campi, raccolte dai corrispondenti di TMW, in merito alla 9^ giornata di Serie A:
LECCE-NAPOLI 0-1 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 24' st Anguissa (N)
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Berisha (32' st Pierret), Ramadani, Coulibaly (32' st Maleh); Pierotti (1' st Tete Morente), Camarda (25' st Stulic), Banda (20' st N'Dri). A disp.: Früchtl, Samooja, Ndaba, Siebert, Sala, Helgason, Kouassi, Kaba, Kovac. Allenatore: Di Francesco
NAPOLI (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Juan Jesus, Olivera (16' st Spinazzola); Anguissa, Gilmour, Elmas (40' st Gutierrez); Politano (16' st McTominay), Lucca (16' st Hojlund), Lang (3' st Neres). A disp.: Contini, Ferrante, Rrahmani, Vergara, Mazzocchi, Beukema, Marianucci, Ambrosino. Allenatore: Conte
----------
ATALANTA-MILAN 1-1 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 4' pt Ricci (M), 34' pt Lookman (A)
ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Koussounou, Hien, Ahanor (26’ st Djimsiti); Zappacosta, De Roon (20’ Brescianini), Ederson, Bernasconi (26’ st Bellanova); Pasalic (36’ st Samardzic), Lookman; De Ketelaere (36’ st Musah). A disp. Rossi, Sportiello, Sulemana, Scamacca, Kolasinac, Obric, Zalewski, Maldini, Krstovic. Allenatore: Juric
MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers (45' st Athekame), Ricci, Modric, Fofana, Bartesaghi; Gimenez (16’ st Loftus-Cheek), Leao (1’ st Nkunku). A disp. Pittarella, Terracciano, De Winter, Odogu. Allenatore: Allegri
----------
COMO-VERONA 3-1 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 9' Douvikas (C), 25' Serdar (H), 62' Posch (C), 92' Vojvoda (C)
COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Posch (78' Kempf), Ramon, Diego Carlos, Valle; Caqueret (89' Smolcic), Da Cunha; Kuhn (78' Vojvoda), Paz, Diao (54' Rodriguez); Douvikas (89' Morata)
Allenatore: Fabregas
HELLAS VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Nelsson, Bella-Kotchap, Valentini (67' Bradaric); Belghali, Serdar (67' Niasse), Gagliardini (74' Sarr), Bernede, Frese (87' Mosquera); Giovane, Orban
Allenatore: Zanetti
----------
JUVENTUS-UDINESE 3-1 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 5' rig. Vlahovic (J), 48' Zaniolo (U), 22' st Gatti (J), 51' st rig. Yildiz (J)
JUVENTUS (3-4-1-2): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Kostic (43' st Rugani); Yildiz; Openda (31' st David), Vlahovic (43' st Koopmeiners)
Allenatore: Brambilla
UDINESE (3-5-2): Okoye; Goglichidze, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue (29' st Zanoli), Piotrowski (13' st Lovric), Karlstrom, Atta (29' st Miller), Kamara; Zaniolo (13' st Bayo), Davis (38' Buksa)
Allenatore: Runjaic
Le pagelle di Juventus-Udinese
----------
ROMA-PARMA 2-1 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 18' st Hermoso (R), 36' st Dovbyk (R), 41' st Circati (P)
ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini (40' st Ghilardi), Ndicka; Celik, Cristante, Koné, Wesley (40' st Rensch); Soulé (28' st Dovbyk), Dybala; Ferguson (7' Bailey, 45' st El Aynaoui)
Allenatore: Gasperini
PARMA (4-4-2): Suzuki; Delprato, Circati, Valenti, Britschgi (45'+1' st Begic); Estevez (32' st Almqvist), Bernabé (32' st Cremaschi), Ordonez, Sorensen; Cutrone (15' st Benedyczak), Pellegrino (32' st Djuric)
Allenatore: Cuesta
----------
BOLOGNA-TORINO 0-0 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Zortea, Vitik, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Moro, Ferguson (67' Freuler); Bernardeschi (67' Orsolini), Odgaard (82' Fabbian), Cambiaghi (67' Dominguez); Dallinga (46' Castro)
Allenatore: Italiano
TORINO (3-5-2): Paleari; Tameze (58' Ismajli), Maripan, Coco; Pederse, Casadei, Ilic (80' Asllani), Gineitis (58' Vlasic), Lazaro; Ngonge (86' Zapata ), Adams (58' Simeone)
Allenatore: Baroni
Le pagelle di Bologna-Torino
----------
GENOA-CREMONESE 0-2 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 3’, 4’ st Bonazzoli (C)
GENOA (4-2-3-1): Leali; Norton-Cuffy, Ostigard, Vasquez, Martin (18’ st Frendrup); Masini, Malinovskyi; Cornet (8’ st Vitinha), Carboni (18’ st Colombo), Ellertsson; Ekhator (8’ st Ekuban). A disp.: Gronbaek, Marcandalli, Siegrist, Sommariva, Cuenca, Onana, Messias, Venturino, Thorsby, Fini, Sabelli
Allenatore: Vieira
CREMONESE (3-5-2): Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Barbieri, Vandeputte, Bondo (43’ st Sarmiento), Payero (43’ st Folino), Floriani Mussolini (32’ st Faye); Bonazzoli (28’ st Vasquez), Vardy. A disp.: Silvestri, Nava, Johnsen, Ceccherini, Lordkipanidze, Lickunas
Allenatore: Nicola
Le pagelle di Genoa-Cremonese
----------
INTER-FIORENTINA 3-0 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 21' st, 43' st rig. Calhanoglu (I), 26' st Sucic (I)
INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni (44' st Frattesi); Dumfries (32' st Carlos Augusto), Barella (40' st Zielinski), Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Lautaro (44' st Luis Henrique), Esposito (32' st Bonny)
Allenatore: Chivu
FIORENTINA (3-5-1-1): De Gea; Comuzzo, Marì, Viti; Dodò, Sohm (18' st Fagioli), Mandragora (31' st Dzeko), Ndour, Gosens; Gudmundsson (18' st Fazzini), Kean
Allenatore: Pioli
Le pagelle di Inter-Fiorentina
----------
CAGLIARI-SASSUOLO 1-2 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
Marcatori: 54' Laurienté, 65' Pinamonti (S), 73' Esposito (C)
CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Caprile; Zappa (62' Felici), Zé Pedro, Obert; Palestra, Prati, Adopo (83' Mazzitelli), Folorunsho (62' Gaetano), Idrissi; S. Esposito (83' Luvumbo), Borrelli (76' Pavoletti). A disp.: Ciocci, Sarno, Luperto, Kilicsoy, Rodriguez, Di Pardo, Cavuoti, Mina, Liteta. Allenatore: Pisacane
SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Candé, Coulibaly; Thorstvedt (74' Vranckx), Matic, Koné (85' Iannoni); Volpato (85' Cheddira), Pinamonti (74' Moro), Laurienté (74' Fadera). A disp.: Turati, Zacchi, Doig, Paz, Odenthal, Lipani, Pierini, Muharemovic. Allenatore: Grosso
Le pagelle di Cagliari-Sassuolo
----------
PISA-LAZIO 0-0 - Il tabellino (rileggi il live TMW)
PISA (3-4-2-1): Sempre; Denoon (1'st Calabresi), Caracciolo, Canestrelli; Touré, Aebischer, Marin (20' st Akinsanmiro), Angori; Tramoni (20' st Moreo), Cuadrado (20' st Leris); Nzola. A disp.: Nicolas, Scuffet, Mbambi, Bonfanti, Hojholt, Vural, Piccinini, Meister, Buffon, Lorran. All.: Gilardino
LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Gila (15' st Provstgaard), Romagnoli, Pellegrini (13' st Lazzari); Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic (13' st Vecino); Isaksen (36' st Noslin), Dia (1' st Pedro), Zaccagni. A disp.: Mandas, Furlanetto, Patric, Belahyane. All.: Sarri
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.