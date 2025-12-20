Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Lazio-Cremonese e Juventus-Roma

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30
Daniel Uccellieri

Torna la Serie A con due anticipi validi per la 16ª giornata di campionato. Si parte alle 18.00 con Lazio-Cremonese, alle 20.45 il big match fra Juventus e Roma. Sarà possibile assistere in TV anche alla Serie B, alla Serie C ed ai migliori match dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 20 dicembre:

13.30 Newcastle-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
14.00 Oviedo-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Salernitana-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Torres-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Carpi-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Sorrento-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Albinoleffe-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Trento-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Cesena-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Frosinone-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Modena-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Monza-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Padova-Sampdoria (Serie B) - DAZN
15.30 Amburgo-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Manchester City-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Brighton-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.00 Wolverhampton-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Bournemouth-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Levante-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Avellino-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Livorno-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Sambenedettese-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pro Patria-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Virtus Verona-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pineto-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Lazio-Cremonese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Tottenham-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Lipsia-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX
18.30 Osasuna-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Pescara-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Juventus-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Everton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
21.00 Leeds-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
21.00 Real Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN

