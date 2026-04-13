Okafor spazza via il Man United. Doppietta dell'ex Milan e il Leeds inguaia De Zerbi
Curiosamente, dopo l'ennesimo weekend deludente in casa Milan soprattutto sotto il profilo offensivo, nel monday night di Premier League si mette in mostra un ex rossonero: è Noah Okafor che con una doppietta zittisce Old Trafford e regala al Leeds United una doppietta pesantissima in chiave salvezza.
I whites erano a secco di vittorie da 6 partite, nelle quali avevano conquistato 4 pareggi e due sconfitte, restando pericolosamente vicini al terzultimo posto. Difficile immaginare il colpaccio sul campo di un Manchester United lanciato e deciso a consolidare il terzo posto in classifica. Lo svizzero segna al 5' e al 29' e salendo a quota 6 reti in campionato. Prima doppietta in Premier League, in una serata importantissima. Ora il Leeds è a +6 dal terzultimo posto, che vede a sorpresa il Tottenham di Roberto De Zerbi.
Manchester United che si è complicato la vita nel secondo tempo con l'espulsione di Lisandro Martinez, nonostante ciò riesce a riaprire la partita al 69' con Casemiro. Inutilmente, perché il risultato non si schioderà dall'1-2.
Venerdì 10 aprile
West Ham - Wolverhampton 4-0
Sabato 11 aprile
Arsenal - Bournemouth 1-2
Brentford - Everton 2-2
Burnley - Brighton 0-2
Liverpool - Fulham 2-0
Domenica 12 aprile
Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1
Sunderland - Tottenham 1-0
Chelsea - Manchester City 0-3
Lunedì 13 aprile
Manchester United - Leeds 1-2
La classifica
Arsenal 70
Manchester City 64
Manchester Utd 55
Aston Villa 55
Liverpool 52
Chelsea 48
Brentford 47
Everton 47
Brighton 46
Sunderland 46
Bournemouth 45
Fulham 44
Newcastle 42
Crystal Palace 42
Leeds 36
Nottingham 33
West Ham 32
Tottenham 30
Burnley 20
Wolverhampton 17
MARCATORI
22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
21 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)
15 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)
PROSSIMO TURNO - 33ª GIORNATA
Sabato 18 aprile
Brentford - Fulham
Leeds - Wolverhampton
Newcastle - Bournemouth
Tottenham - Brighton
Chelsea - Manchester United
Domenica 19 aprile
Aston Villa - Sunderland
Everton - Liverpool
Nottingham Forest - Burnley
Manchester City - Arsenal
Lunedì 20 aprile
Crystal Palace - West Ham