Okafor spazza via il Man United. Doppietta dell'ex Milan e il Leeds inguaia De Zerbi

Curiosamente, dopo l'ennesimo weekend deludente in casa Milan soprattutto sotto il profilo offensivo, nel monday night di Premier League si mette in mostra un ex rossonero: è Noah Okafor che con una doppietta zittisce Old Trafford e regala al Leeds United una doppietta pesantissima in chiave salvezza.

I whites erano a secco di vittorie da 6 partite, nelle quali avevano conquistato 4 pareggi e due sconfitte, restando pericolosamente vicini al terzultimo posto. Difficile immaginare il colpaccio sul campo di un Manchester United lanciato e deciso a consolidare il terzo posto in classifica. Lo svizzero segna al 5' e al 29' e salendo a quota 6 reti in campionato. Prima doppietta in Premier League, in una serata importantissima. Ora il Leeds è a +6 dal terzultimo posto, che vede a sorpresa il Tottenham di Roberto De Zerbi.

Manchester United che si è complicato la vita nel secondo tempo con l'espulsione di Lisandro Martinez, nonostante ciò riesce a riaprire la partita al 69' con Casemiro. Inutilmente, perché il risultato non si schioderà dall'1-2.

Venerdì 10 aprile

West Ham - Wolverhampton 4-0

Sabato 11 aprile

Arsenal - Bournemouth 1-2

Brentford - Everton 2-2

Burnley - Brighton 0-2

Liverpool - Fulham 2-0

Domenica 12 aprile

Crystal Palace - Newcastle 2-1

Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa 1-1

Sunderland - Tottenham 1-0

Chelsea - Manchester City 0-3

Lunedì 13 aprile

Manchester United - Leeds 1-2

La classifica

Arsenal 70

Manchester City 64

Manchester Utd 55

Aston Villa 55

Liverpool 52

Chelsea 48

Brentford 47

Everton 47

Brighton 46

Sunderland 46

Bournemouth 45

Fulham 44

Newcastle 42

Crystal Palace 42

Leeds 36

Nottingham 33

West Ham 32

Tottenham 30

Burnley 20

Wolverhampton 17

MARCATORI

22 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)

21 reti: Igor Thiago (Brentford)

15 reti: Semenyo (Manchester City)

PROSSIMO TURNO - 33ª GIORNATA

Sabato 18 aprile

Brentford - Fulham

Leeds - Wolverhampton

Newcastle - Bournemouth

Tottenham - Brighton

Chelsea - Manchester United

Domenica 19 aprile

Aston Villa - Sunderland

Everton - Liverpool

Nottingham Forest - Burnley

Manchester City - Arsenal