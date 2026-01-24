Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Premier, tutto facile per il West Ham: 3-1 al Sunderland con reti tutte nel primo tempo

© foto di Giulia Prosperi
Andrea Piras
Oggi alle 15:26
Andrea Piras

Tre punti facili facili per il West Ham. La formazione londinese si è imposta davanti al proprio pubblico per 3-1 sul Sunderland nel match che ha aperto il sabato calcistico in Premier League. Vantaggio dei padroni di casa con Summerville nel primo quarto d'ora di match. Il raddoppio arriva pochi istanti più tardi con un calcio di rigore di Bowen mentre poco prima del riposo Mateus Fernandes ha arrotondato il punteggio. Nella ripresa gol della bandiera biancorosso con Brobbey.

Sabato 24 gennaio
West Ham - Sunderland 3-1
Burnley - Tottenham ore 16:00
Fulham - Brighton ore 16:00
Manchester City - Wolverhampton ore 16:00
Bournemouth - Liverpool ore 18:30

Domenica 25 gennaio
Brentford - Nottingham Forest ore 15:00
Crystal Palace - Chelsea ore 15:00
Newcastle - Aston Villa ore 15:00
Arsenal - Manchester United ore 17:30

Lunedì 26 gennaio
Everton - Leeds ore 21:00

La classifica
1.⁠ ⁠Arsenal - 50 punti (22 partite giocate)
2.⁠ ⁠Manchester City - 43 (22)
3.⁠ ⁠Aston Villa - 43 (22)
4.⁠ ⁠Liverpool - 36 (22)
5.⁠ ⁠Manchester United - 35 (22)
6.⁠ ⁠Chelsea - 34 (22)
7.⁠ ⁠Brentford - 33 (22)
8.⁠ ⁠Newcastle - 33 (22)
9.⁠ ⁠Sunderland - 33 (23)
10.⁠ ⁠Everton - 32 (22)
11.⁠ ⁠Fulham - 31 (22)
12.⁠ ⁠Brighton & Hove Albion - 30 (22)
13.⁠ ⁠Crystal Palace - 28 (22)
14.⁠ ⁠Tottenham - 27 (22)
15.⁠ ⁠AFC Bournemouth - 27 (22)
16.⁠ ⁠Leeds - 25 (22)
17.⁠ ⁠Nottingham Forest - 22 (22)
18.⁠ ⁠West Ham - 20 (23)
19.⁠ ⁠Burnley - 14 (22)
20.⁠ ⁠Wolverhampton - 8 (22)

