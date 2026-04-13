Manchester United-Leeds, formazioni ufficiali: solo panchina per Gnonto
Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali di Manchester United-Leeds, valida per la 32ª giornata di Premier League:
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Sesko. All. Michael Carrick.
LEEDS (3-4-2-1): Darlow; Struijk, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin. All. Daniel Farke.
Questa è la classifica attuale:
1. Arsenal 70
2. Manchester City 64
3. Manchester United 55
4. Aston Villa 55
5. Liverpool 52
6. Chelsea 48
7. Brentford 47
8. Everton 47
9. Brighton 46
10. Sunderland 46
11. Bournemouth 45
12. Fulham 44
13. Crystal Palace 42
14. Newcastle 42
15. Leeds 33
16. Nottingham Forest 33
17. West Ham 32
18. Tottenham 30
19. Burnley 20
20. Wolverhampton 17