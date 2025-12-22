Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Premier League, si chiude la 17ª giornata: stasera Fulham-Nottingham Forest

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 08:56Calcio estero
Daniel Uccellieri

Manca solo una gara poi la 17ª giornata di Premier League potrà andare in archivio. Questa il posticipo fra Fulham e Nottingham Forest, uno scontro diretto per uscire dalla zona calda della classifica.

LA 17a GIORNATA DI PREMIER LEAGUE
Sabato 20 dicembre
Newcastle-Chelsea 2-2
Bournemouth-Burnley 1-1
Brighton-Sunderland 0-0
Manchester City-West Ham 3-0
Wolverhampton-Brentford 0-2
Tottenham-Liverpool 1-2
Everton-Arsenal 0-1
Leeds-Crystal Palace 4-1

Domenica 21 dicembre
Aston Villa-Manchester United 2-1

Lunedì 22 dicembre
Fulham-Nottingham Forest

Classifica
1. Arsenal 39
2. Manchester City 37
3. Aston Villa 36
4. Chelsea 29
5. Liverpool 29
6. Sunderland 27
7. Manchester United 26
8. Crystal Palace 26
9. Everton 24
10. Brighton 24
11. Tottenham 23
12. Newcastle 23
13. Brentford 23
14. Bournemouth 22
15. Fulham 20*
16. Leeds 19
17. Nottingham 18*
18. West Ham 13
19. Burnley 11
20. Wolverhampton 2

*una partita in meno

