Oggi in TV, Coppa Italia: dove vedere Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia
Continuano le gare di Coppa Italia. Si parte alle 15.00 Atalanta-Genoa, alle 18.00 Napoli-Cagliari alle 21.00 Inter-Venezia.
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, mercoledi 3 dicembre.
15.00 Atalanta-Genoa (Coppa Italia) - ITALIA 1
17.30 Casertana-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
18.00 Napoli-Cagliari (Coppa Italia) - ITALIA 1
18.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
19.00 Athletic-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1
20.30 Arsenal-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
20.30 Brighton-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Burnley-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Wolverhampton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Union Berlino-Bayern (Coppa di Germania) - SKY SPORT MAX
21.00 Inter-Venezia (Coppa Italia) - ITALIA 1
21.15 Liverpool-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
21.15 Leeds-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.