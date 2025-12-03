Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 3 dicembre

Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 3 dicembreTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 04:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Continuano le gare di Coppa Italia, oggi Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia. SI gioca anche in Premier League, in Coppa di Germania, in Copa del Rey e in Serie C

Di seguito il programma calcistico di mercoledì 3 dicembre

ITALIA – Coppa Italia
15:00 • Atalanta – Genoa
18:00 • Napoli – Cagliari
21:00 • Inter – Venezia

ITALIA – Serie C, Girone A
18:30 • Dolomiti Bellunesi – Inter U23

ITALIA – Serie C, Girone C
17:30 • Casertana – Atalanta U23

GERMANIA – DFB Pokal
18:00 • Bochum – Stoccarda
18:00 • Friburgo – Darmstadt
20:45 • Amburgo – Kiel
20:45 • Union Berlino – Bayern

INGHILTERRA – Premier League
20:30 • Arsenal – Brentford
20:30 • Brighton – Aston Villa
20:30 • Burnley – Crystal Palace
20:30 • Wolves – Nottingham Forest
21:15 • Leeds – Chelsea
21:15 • Liverpool – Sunderland

SPAGNA – LaLiga
19:00 • Athletic Bilbao – Real Madrid

SPAGNA – Copa del Rey
20:00 • CF Talavera – Malaga
20:00 • Cultural Leonesa – Andorra
20:00 • Eldense – Almeria
20:00 • Mirandes – Gijon
20:00 • Murcia – Cadice
21:00 • Antoniano – Villarreal
21:00 • Ciudad Cieza – Levante
21:00 • Ourense CF – Girona
21:00 • Pontevedra – Eibar
21:00 • Quintanar del Rey – Elche
21:00 • Reus FCR – Real Sociedad
21:00 • Torrent – Betis

Articoli correlati
Coppa Italia, Atalanta-Genoa: chance per Maldini, De Rossi ci crede Coppa Italia, Atalanta-Genoa: chance per Maldini, De Rossi ci crede
Oggi in TV, Coppa Italia: dove vedere Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia... Oggi in TV, Coppa Italia: dove vedere Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia
Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 2 dicembre Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 2 dicembre
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, Coppa Italia: dove vedere Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia... Oggi in TV, Coppa Italia: dove vedere Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia
Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 3 dicembre Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 3 dicembre
Juventus-Udinese 2-0: il tabellino della gara Juventus-Udinese 2-0: il tabellino della gara
Kean: "Fiorentina, credici". Ecco cosa pensano delle chance salvezza gli ospiti TMW RadioKean: "Fiorentina, credici". Ecco cosa pensano delle chance salvezza gli ospiti
Baiano: "Fiorentina, ecco cosa mi preoccupa di più di questa situazione" TMW RadioBaiano: "Fiorentina, ecco cosa mi preoccupa di più di questa situazione"
Una poltrona per quattro in Serie A: il commento degli opinionisti TMW RadioUna poltrona per quattro in Serie A: il commento degli opinionisti
L'osservatore Palma: "Napoli, ecco chi è Manzambi. Juve, ottimo difensore Mawissa"... TMW RadioL'osservatore Palma: "Napoli, ecco chi è Manzambi. Juve, ottimo difensore Mawissa"
Di Michele: "Roma, Gasp ha portato una nuova mentalità. E su Yildiz dico..." TMW RadioDi Michele: "Roma, Gasp ha portato una nuova mentalità. E su Yildiz dico..."
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Immagine box laterale di Fabrizio Biasin Milan: la magia di Allegri. Inter: i deliri su Lautaro (e finalmente un po’ di bruttezza). Napoli: ammenda su Conte. Arbitri: gli inaccettabili protocolli ballerini. Fiorentina: Dzeko e il patto. E la sentenza-Vardy…
Le più lette
1 Ricordate Doumbia? L'ex Roma fallisce il test della macchina della verità: sarebbe più vecchio
2 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 2 dicembre
3 Milan: la magia di Allegri. Inter: i deliri su Lautaro (e finalmente un po’ di bruttezza). Napoli: ammenda su Conte. Arbitri: gli inaccettabili protocolli ballerini. Fiorentina: Dzeko e il patto. E la sentenza-Vardy…
4 Milan-Lazio, Rocchi chiarisce: “Non era rigore”. E Sarri lancia una proposta
5 Serie C 2025/2026, il punto sulle panchine: Volpe a Latina. A Pontedera esonerato Menichini
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
A Tutta C 09:45A Tutta C
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.
Editoriale 11:05Editoriale
Commenti e approfondimenti con una grande firma del nostro giornalismo.
Dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 11.00 alle 11.30
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Milan-Lazio, Rocchi chiarisce: “Non era rigore”. E Sarri lancia una proposta
Immagine top news n.1 Sarri torna su Milan-Lazio: "Mettiamo le postazioni VAR dalla parte opposta alle panchine"
Immagine top news n.2 Palladino: "Lookman un professionista, si sta sacrificando per l'Atalanta. Vogliamo la stessa cosa"
Immagine top news n.3 Milan-Lazio, dialogo VAR-Collu. L'arbitro: "C'è la trattenuta di Marusic". Da Lissone: "Decisione tua"
Immagine top news n.4 Milan-Lazio, Rocchi precisa: "Non era rigore ma non è mai fallo alla difesa"
Immagine top news n.5 Vardy show con la Cremonese: "Serenità e zero lamenti. Vittoria col Bologna uno step in più"
Immagine top news n.6 Classifiche a confronto: fattore Allegri: +9 Milan! Male la Lazio, peggio la Fiorentina
Immagine top news n.7 Stato di forma: c'è l'Inter in vetta, poi tre squadre. Momento difficile per il Toro
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Il Milan sta crescendo in casa una futura bandiera del club rossonero Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 L'infortunio di Dusan Vlahovic non cambierà il mercato in attacco della Juventus
Immagine news podcast n.2 Fabio Capello ha detto la verità sulle qualità di Riccardo Calafiori
Immagine news podcast n.3 Chi è Maurizio Fiori e perché la sua cordata americana ha investito nel Cagliari
Immagine news podcast n.4 Ci sono due giocatori alla base del gioco di Fabregas di cui in pochi parlano
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.1 Kean: "Fiorentina, credici". Ecco cosa pensano delle chance salvezza gli ospiti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Baiano: "Fiorentina, ecco cosa mi preoccupa di più di questa situazione"
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Una poltrona per quattro in Serie A: il commento degli opinionisti
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 La Juventus non vinceva senza prendere gol da 16 partite. Ma è "solo" Coppa Italia
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 2 dicembre
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Cassano: "Lautaro il miglior attaccante della Serie A, chi lo critica è un incompetente"
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Dzeko e il colloquio con i tifosi della Fiorentina, Ferrari: "Domenica è nato qualcosa di importante"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Napoli su Frattesi ma l'Inter alza il muro: a gennaio il centrocampista non si muove
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Ricordate Doumbia? L'ex Roma fallisce il test della macchina della verità: sarebbe più vecchio
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Venezia, presentata la quarta maglia. Realizzata in collaborazione con Drake Ramberg
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Monza, possibile scambio col Sassuolo: Caprari in Emilia e Pierini in Lombardia
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Settimana da sogno per Faedo del Padova: primo gol in Serie B e Laurea Magistrale
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Verso l'Olimpiade di Milano e Cortina: Pippo Inzaghi sarà uno dei tedofori a Palermo
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Federclubs all'attacco: "Proprietà scarsa, incapace e distante anni luce dalla Samp"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Corsi: "Dionisi si adatta molto bene a questo Empoli. Brunori? In attacco siamo completi"
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Serie C 2025/2026, il punto sulle panchine: Volpe a Latina. A Pontedera esonerato Menichini
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Vicenza, Zamuner: "Non pensavo che saremmo stati così bravi. Parole Cavion siano un motto"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Pontedera a un passo dal cambio di proprietà. E viene esonerato il tecnico Menichini
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Pontedera, firmato il preliminare di cessione del club: il closing nelle prossime settimane
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Ternana, volto nuovo in allenamento: il terzino Sy sarà valutato da Liverani
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Casertana, Coppitelli: "Anno di rifondazione, ma non sono sorpreso dall'avvio"
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Inter-Venezia, nerazzurri favoriti ma serve massima attenzione
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Napoli-Cagliari, Conte vuole riscattare il flop dello scorso anno
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Juventus-Udinese: Spalletti a caccia di certezze, ma Runjaic ci crede
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Milan, Appiah ottiene la cittadinanza italiana. Ora può essere convocata dall'Italia U20
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Pina e Lopez trascinano la Spagna: 3-0 alla Germania e seconda Nations League in bacheca
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Obiettivo raggiunto per l'Italia U19: vince il Round 1 di qualificazione all'Europeo
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Spagna-Germania, le formazioni ufficiali: Esther e Anyomi guidano gli attacchi
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Italia ancora ko, gli USA vincono 2-0. Soncin: "Passo avanti verso il Brasile"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Un'esperienza all'estero e il Mondiale per chiudere. Girelli riflette sul proprio futuro
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Mauro Bressan, dal Milan degli olandesi alla rovesciata epica con la Fiorentina Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Si rompono tutti, si può fare qualcosa?