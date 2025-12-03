Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 3 dicembre
Continuano le gare di Coppa Italia, oggi Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia. SI gioca anche in Premier League, in Coppa di Germania, in Copa del Rey e in Serie C
Di seguito il programma calcistico di mercoledì 3 dicembre
ITALIA – Coppa Italia
15:00 • Atalanta – Genoa
18:00 • Napoli – Cagliari
21:00 • Inter – Venezia
ITALIA – Serie C, Girone A
18:30 • Dolomiti Bellunesi – Inter U23
ITALIA – Serie C, Girone C
17:30 • Casertana – Atalanta U23
GERMANIA – DFB Pokal
18:00 • Bochum – Stoccarda
18:00 • Friburgo – Darmstadt
20:45 • Amburgo – Kiel
20:45 • Union Berlino – Bayern
INGHILTERRA – Premier League
20:30 • Arsenal – Brentford
20:30 • Brighton – Aston Villa
20:30 • Burnley – Crystal Palace
20:30 • Wolves – Nottingham Forest
21:15 • Leeds – Chelsea
21:15 • Liverpool – Sunderland
SPAGNA – LaLiga
19:00 • Athletic Bilbao – Real Madrid
SPAGNA – Copa del Rey
20:00 • CF Talavera – Malaga
20:00 • Cultural Leonesa – Andorra
20:00 • Eldense – Almeria
20:00 • Mirandes – Gijon
20:00 • Murcia – Cadice
21:00 • Antoniano – Villarreal
21:00 • Ciudad Cieza – Levante
21:00 • Ourense CF – Girona
21:00 • Pontevedra – Eibar
21:00 • Quintanar del Rey – Elche
21:00 • Reus FCR – Real Sociedad
21:00 • Torrent – Betis
