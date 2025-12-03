Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 3 dicembre

Continuano le gare di Coppa Italia, oggi Atalanta-Genoa, Napoli-Cagliari e Inter-Venezia. SI gioca anche in Premier League, in Coppa di Germania, in Copa del Rey e in Serie C

Di seguito il programma calcistico di mercoledì 3 dicembre

ITALIA – Coppa Italia

15:00 • Atalanta – Genoa

18:00 • Napoli – Cagliari

21:00 • Inter – Venezia

ITALIA – Serie C, Girone A

18:30 • Dolomiti Bellunesi – Inter U23

ITALIA – Serie C, Girone C

17:30 • Casertana – Atalanta U23

GERMANIA – DFB Pokal

18:00 • Bochum – Stoccarda

18:00 • Friburgo – Darmstadt

20:45 • Amburgo – Kiel

20:45 • Union Berlino – Bayern

INGHILTERRA – Premier League

20:30 • Arsenal – Brentford

20:30 • Brighton – Aston Villa

20:30 • Burnley – Crystal Palace

20:30 • Wolves – Nottingham Forest

21:15 • Leeds – Chelsea

21:15 • Liverpool – Sunderland

SPAGNA – LaLiga

19:00 • Athletic Bilbao – Real Madrid

SPAGNA – Copa del Rey

20:00 • CF Talavera – Malaga

20:00 • Cultural Leonesa – Andorra

20:00 • Eldense – Almeria

20:00 • Mirandes – Gijon

20:00 • Murcia – Cadice

21:00 • Antoniano – Villarreal

21:00 • Ciudad Cieza – Levante

21:00 • Ourense CF – Girona

21:00 • Pontevedra – Eibar

21:00 • Quintanar del Rey – Elche

21:00 • Reus FCR – Real Sociedad

21:00 • Torrent – Betis