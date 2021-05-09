Oggi in TV, scontro diretto per la Champions: stasera Juventus-Milan
10.30 Fiorentina-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Genoa-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT
13.00 St. Etienne-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Wolverhampton-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.30 Colonia-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
14.00 Getafe-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Feyenoord-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Parma-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Benevento-Cagliari (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Verona-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.05 Aston Villa-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Borussia D.-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT)
15.30 Eintracht-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
15.30 Chelsea-Reading (FA WSL) - DAZN
16.15 Valencia-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Sassuolo-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
17.05 Reims-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 West Ham-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.30 Issy-Lione (Division 1 feminine) - DAZN
18.00 Roma-Crotone (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Stoccarda-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.30 Villarreal-Celta (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
19.08 Inter Miami-Atlanta United (MLS) - DAZN
19.30 River Plate-Aldosivi (Campionato argentino) - SI SOLOCALCIO
20.00 Arsenal-West Bromwich Albion (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Juventus-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Rennes-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
