Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, scontro diretto per la Champions: stasera Juventus-Milan

Oggi in TV, scontro diretto per la Champions: stasera Juventus-MilanTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Federico De Luca
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

10.30 Fiorentina-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Genoa-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT
13.00 St. Etienne-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.00 Wolverhampton-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.30 Colonia-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
14.00 Getafe-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Feyenoord-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Parma-Atalanta (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Benevento-Cagliari (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Verona-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.05 Aston Villa-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Borussia D.-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT)
15.30 Eintracht-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
15.30 Chelsea-Reading (FA WSL) - DAZN
16.15 Valencia-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Sassuolo-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
17.05 Reims-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 West Ham-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.30 Issy-Lione (Division 1 feminine) - DAZN
18.00 Roma-Crotone (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Stoccarda-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.30 Villarreal-Celta (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
19.08 Inter Miami-Atlanta United (MLS) - DAZN
19.30 River Plate-Aldosivi (Campionato argentino) - SI SOLOCALCIO
20.00 Arsenal-West Bromwich Albion (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Juventus-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Rennes-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN

Articoli correlati
Un talento al giorno, Tom Poitoux: piccoli Courtois crescono Un talento al giorno, Tom Poitoux: piccoli Courtois crescono
Le partite di oggi: il programma di domenica 9 maggio Le partite di oggi: il programma di domenica 9 maggio
Sky o DAZN? Il programma televisivo dalla 35^ alla 37^ giornata di Serie A Sky o DAZN? Il programma televisivo dalla 35^ alla 37^ giornata di Serie A
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, scontro diretto per la Champions: stasera Juventus-Milan Oggi in TV, scontro diretto per la Champions: stasera Juventus-Milan
Le partite di oggi: il programma di domenica 9 maggio Le partite di oggi: il programma di domenica 9 maggio
Inter, Hakimi: "Vittoria solida per concludere la settimana. Bel lavoro ragazzi" Inter, Hakimi: "Vittoria solida per concludere la settimana. Bel lavoro ragazzi"
Adani: "Mourinho-Roma? Per vincere serve un progetto, non basta il coup de theatre" Adani: "Mourinho-Roma? Per vincere serve un progetto, non basta il coup de theatre"
La Fiorentina festeggia il 2-0 alla Lazio e negli spogliatoi canta happy birthday a Iachini La Fiorentina festeggia il 2-0 alla Lazio e negli spogliatoi canta happy birthday a Iachini
Fiorentina-Lazio 2-0, il tabellino Fiorentina-Lazio 2-0, il tabellino
RBN - Mirabelli: "Nel 2017 Milan vicinissimo a Ronaldo, ma la proprietà bloccò l'affare" RBN - Mirabelli: "Nel 2017 Milan vicinissimo a Ronaldo, ma la proprietà bloccò l'affare"
RBN - Crudeli: "Donnarumma via a zero? Il Milan farebbe una bruttissima figura" RBN - Crudeli: "Donnarumma via a zero? Il Milan farebbe una bruttissima figura"
Editoriale di Andrea Losapio La Superlega di chi non fallisce, ma ha i soldi per non fallire. Il calcio non è più scalabile oppure la speranza è l'ultima a non scalare? La Superlega di chi non fallisce, ma ha i soldi per non fallire. Il calcio non è più scalabile oppure la speranza è l'ultima a non scalare?
Le più lette
1 La Superlega di chi non fallisce, ma ha i soldi per non fallire. Il calcio non è...
2 Caos Superlega: la dura risposta di Juve, Barcellona e Real Madrid alle minacce della...
3 TOP NEWS Ore 24 - Inter, tifosi chiedono a Conte di restare. Cassano: "Roma da titolo...
4 Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena dell'8 maggio
5 ...con Luciano Moggi
Ora in radio
Domenica Sport Live 12:05Domenica Sport Live Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
Uspi
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000