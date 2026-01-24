Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Como-Torino, Fiorentina-Cagliari e Lecce-Lazio

Dopo la netta vittoria dell'Inter con il Pisa, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare: alle 15.00 Como-Torino, alle 18.00 Fiorentina-Cagliari, alle 20.45 Lecce-Lazio.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 24 gennaio

13.30 West Ham-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Benevento-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

14.30 Union Brescia-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Carpi-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Torres-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Latina-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Albinoleffe-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Como-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Cesena-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Frosinone-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Juve Stabia-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Mantova-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Monza-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Bayern-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

16.00 Manchester City-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Burnley-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

16.00 Fulham-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.15 Valencia-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Modena-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Ravenna-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

17.30 Crotone-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Sambenedettese-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Casarano-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Virtus Verona-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Fiorentina-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.15 Bruges-Zulte Waregem (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.30 Bournemouth-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

18.30 Union Berlino-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

18.30 Siviglia-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Arouca-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Spezia-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN

20.45 Lecce-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

20.45 Leuven-Union SG (Campionato belga) - DAZN

21.00 Villarreal-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.05 Marsiglia-Lens (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT