Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Como-Torino, Fiorentina-Cagliari e Lecce-Lazio

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30
Daniel Uccellieri

Dopo la netta vittoria dell'Inter con il Pisa, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare: alle 15.00 Como-Torino, alle 18.00 Fiorentina-Cagliari, alle 20.45 Lecce-Lazio.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 24 gennaio

13.30 West Ham-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Benevento-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Union Brescia-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Carpi-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Torres-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Latina-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Albinoleffe-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Como-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Cesena-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Frosinone-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Juve Stabia-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Mantova-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Monza-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Bayern-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Manchester City-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Burnley-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Fulham-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.15 Valencia-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Modena-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Ravenna-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Crotone-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Sambenedettese-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Casarano-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Virtus Verona-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Fiorentina-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.15 Bruges-Zulte Waregem (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 Bournemouth-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Union Berlino-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
18.30 Siviglia-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Arouca-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.30 Spezia-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Lecce-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.45 Leuven-Union SG (Campionato belga) - DAZN
21.00 Villarreal-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.05 Marsiglia-Lens (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

