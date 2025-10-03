Premier League, si parte con una sfida fra ex milanisti. E sabato Maresca contro Chiesa
Campionato inglese che arriva alla 7ª giornata. Si apre col confronto tra ex milanisti: Jimenez contro Chukwueze in Bournemouth-Fulham. Si prosegue domani col derby londinese fra Arsenal e West Ham ma il piatto forte è a Stamford Bridge, con Enzo Maresca che sfida Federico Chiesa: Chelsea-Liverpool. Altro derby italiano è quello fra Tonali e Savona in Newcastle-Nottingham Forest mentre a chiudere il programma c'è il Man City contro il Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE, 7ª GIORNATA
Bournemouth - Fulham (3 ottobre, 21)
Leeds - Tottenham (4 ottobre, 13.30)
Arsenal - West Ham (4 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Sunderland (4 ottobre, 16)
Chelsea - Liverpool (4 ottobre, 18.30)
Aston Villa - Burnley (5 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Crystal Palace (5 ottobre, 15)
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest (5 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Brighton (5 ottobre, 15)
Brentford - Manchester City (5 ottobre, 17.30)
CLASSIFICA
1. Liverpool 15
2. Arsenal 13
3. Crystal Palace 12
4. Sunderland 11
5. Bournemouth 11
6. Tottenham 11
7. Manchester City 10
8. Chelsea 8
9. Fulham 8
10. Brighton 8
11. Leeds 8
12. Everton 8
13. Brentford 7
14. Manchester United 7
15. Newcastle 6
16. Aston Villa 6
17. Nottingham Forest 5
18. Burnley 4
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 1
MARCATORI
8 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
4 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Anthony (Burnley)
3 reti: Gyokeres (Arsenal), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Sarr (Crystal Palace), Ekitike (Liverpool), Isidor (Sunderland), Richarlison (Tottenham), Bowen (West Ham)
8ª GIORNATA
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea (18 ottobre, 13.30)
Brighton - Newcastle (18 ottobre, 16)
Burnley - Leeds (18 ottobre, 16)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth (18 ottobre, 16)
Manchester City - Everton (18 ottobre, 16)
Sunderland - Wolverhampton (18 ottobre, 16)
Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)
