Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Premier League, si parte con una sfida fra ex milanisti. E sabato Maresca contro Chiesa

Premier League, si parte con una sfida fra ex milanisti. E sabato Maresca contro ChiesaTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 12:12Calcio estero
di Gaetano Mocciaro

Campionato inglese che arriva alla 7ª giornata. Si apre col confronto tra ex milanisti: Jimenez contro Chukwueze in Bournemouth-Fulham. Si prosegue domani col derby londinese fra Arsenal e West Ham ma il piatto forte è a Stamford Bridge, con Enzo Maresca che sfida Federico Chiesa: Chelsea-Liverpool. Altro derby italiano è quello fra Tonali e Savona in Newcastle-Nottingham Forest mentre a chiudere il programma c'è il Man City contro il Brentford.

PREMIER LEAGUE, 7ª GIORNATA

Bournemouth - Fulham (3 ottobre, 21)
Leeds - Tottenham (4 ottobre, 13.30)
Arsenal - West Ham (4 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Sunderland (4 ottobre, 16)
Chelsea - Liverpool (4 ottobre, 18.30)
Aston Villa - Burnley (5 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Crystal Palace (5 ottobre, 15)
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest (5 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Brighton (5 ottobre, 15)
Brentford - Manchester City (5 ottobre, 17.30)

CLASSIFICA

1. Liverpool 15
2. Arsenal 13
3. Crystal Palace 12
4. Sunderland 11
5. Bournemouth 11
6. Tottenham 11
7. Manchester City 10
8. Chelsea 8
9. Fulham 8
10. Brighton 8
11. Leeds 8
12. Everton 8
13. Brentford 7
14. Manchester United 7
15. Newcastle 6
16. Aston Villa 6
17. Nottingham Forest 5
18. Burnley 4
19. West Ham 4
20. Wolverhampton 1

MARCATORI

8 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
4 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Anthony (Burnley)
3 reti: Gyokeres (Arsenal), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Sarr (Crystal Palace), Ekitike (Liverpool), Isidor (Sunderland), Richarlison (Tottenham), Bowen (West Ham)

8ª GIORNATA

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea (18 ottobre, 13.30)
Brighton - Newcastle (18 ottobre, 16)
Burnley - Leeds (18 ottobre, 16)
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth (18 ottobre, 16)
Manchester City - Everton (18 ottobre, 16)
Sunderland - Wolverhampton (18 ottobre, 16)
Fulham - Arsenal (18 ottobre, 18.30)
Tottenham - Aston Villa (19 ottobre, 15)
Liverpool - Manchester United (19 ottobre, 17.30)
West Ham - Brentford (20 ottobre, 21)

Articoli correlati
La proposta di Carro: "Salary cap come in NBA. O sarà impossibile competere con la... La proposta di Carro: "Salary cap come in NBA. O sarà impossibile competere con la Premier"
Rummenigge lancia l’allarme: "La Premier mette a rischio la sostenibilità finanziaria"... Rummenigge lancia l’allarme: "La Premier mette a rischio la sostenibilità finanziaria"
Bayer, Carro lancia la sfida: "Serve un tetto salariale per fermare dominio Premier"... Bayer, Carro lancia la sfida: "Serve un tetto salariale per fermare dominio Premier"
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Arsenal, domani panchina 300 per Arteta: "Cosa mi auguro nelle prossime 300? Un trofeo"... Arsenal, domani panchina 300 per Arteta: "Cosa mi auguro nelle prossime 300? Un trofeo"
Manchester United, Southgate al posto di Amorim? Tifosi convinti ma l'ex CT riflette... Manchester United, Southgate al posto di Amorim? Tifosi convinti ma l'ex CT riflette
Real, Bellingham ha anticipato il rientro ma le prestazioni non convincono Xabi Alonso... Real, Bellingham ha anticipato il rientro ma le prestazioni non convincono Xabi Alonso
L'Inghilterra non convoca Foden, Guardiola: "Tuchel sa trilioni di volte più di me... L'Inghilterra non convoca Foden, Guardiola: "Tuchel sa trilioni di volte più di me cosa gli serve"
Fan impazziti per il nuovo album di Taylor Swift: c'è anche un riferimento al Real... Fan impazziti per il nuovo album di Taylor Swift: c'è anche un riferimento al Real Madrid
Real, Xabi Alonso: "Né Rodrygo, né Valverde mi hanno chiesto di non giocare in un... Real, Xabi Alonso: "Né Rodrygo, né Valverde mi hanno chiesto di non giocare in un ruolo"
Barcellona, incredibile Yamal: il fastidio è tornato. Ora rischia di saltare anche... Barcellona, incredibile Yamal: il fastidio è tornato. Ora rischia di saltare anche la Nazionale
Man United, Amorim sulle critiche: "Sono normali, non possiamo scappare dai risultati"... Man United, Amorim sulle critiche: "Sono normali, non possiamo scappare dai risultati"
Editoriale di Marco Conterio Immagine box laterale di Marco Conterio Cose da non credere a Roma: un rigore che resterà nella storia ma ecco il Gasperini che non t'aspetti. Però cosa pensa del mercato giallorosso e come va il rapporto con Massara?
Le più lette
1 Cose da non credere a Roma: un rigore che resterà nella storia ma ecco il Gasperini che non t'aspetti. Però cosa pensa del mercato giallorosso e come va il rapporto con Massara?
2 Quote vincente Europa League, le scommesse aggiornate sull'ex Coppa Uefa
3 El Bilal Touré, il più costoso flop dell'Atalanta: 31 milioni per essere prestato al Besiktas
4 Il figlio di Franco Scoglio: "Morte in diretta? Come un horror. Lo voleva il Napoli di Maradona"
5 Ranking UEFA, la corsa per il 5° posto in Champions prosegue: l'Italia è ancora indietro
Ora in radio
Storie di Calcio 18:35Storie di Calcio live!
Il programma racconta le storie di protagonisti e squadre che hanno lasciato un segno nel calcio.
EuroMaracanà 19:05EuroMaracanà
EuroMaracanà
Football rewind 19:35Football rewind
Il programma ripercorre la settimana calcista. Due minuti per 10 argomenti.
In studio Francesco Tringali e Alessandro Santarelli
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Serie A, 6^ giornata LIVE: Inter, scatta l'ora di Bonny. Milan con De Winter
Immagine top news n.1 Inter, Chivu: "Thuram non è gravissimo. Chi al suo posto? Al 90% ho già deciso"
Immagine top news n.2 Gattuso, sei cambi rispetto a settembre e un 9 in meno: il punto sui convocati dell'Italia
Immagine top news n.3 Italia, ecco i convocati di Gattuso: no a Chiesa, prima chiamata per Nicolussi Caviglia e Cambiaghi
Immagine top news n.4 Obert racconta il suo amore per il Cagliari. Pisacane, l'importanza di Ranieri e il messaggio a Belotti
Immagine top news n.5 Ranking UEFA, tre italiane in Top 20. Inter la migliore, la Roma perde una posizione
Immagine top news n.6 Tare: "Non si può andare più in alto del Milan. Jashari? Ha tutto per essere un grande"
Immagine top news n.7 Gasperini lo aveva previsto. Questa Roma deve abituarsi velocemente a giocare ogni tre giorni
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Emergenza nerissima per l'Atalanta: scopriremo un altro giovane talento? Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 La clamorosa incoronazione di Hojlund da parte di De Bruyne
Immagine news podcast n.2 Stanno pagando sempre di più le scelte di Ausilio per la rosa dell'Inter
Immagine news podcast n.3 Conte l'ha rifatto! Prima di De Bruyne una storica sfuriata contro Lautaro
Immagine news podcast n.4 Il capolavoro di Allegri: Furlani e Tare hanno costruito un Milan da Scudetto?
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.1 McTominay, ecco come può tornare decisivo secondo gli opinionisti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Juve-Milan, la lettura del big match di Serie A degli opinionisti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 De Paola: "Juve, Tudor tolga Koopmeiners e aggiunga un attaccante"
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Nicola: "L'Inter sa fare tutto molto bene. Imparare dai più forti opportunità clamorosa"
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Parma-Lecce, i convocati di Di Francesco: assenti Tete Morente e Balthazar Pierret
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Inter-Atletico Madrid a Bengali, adesso c'è anche l'ufficialità: la nota dei due club
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Inter-Cremonese, i convocati di Nicola: oltre ad Audero out anche Terracciano
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Ludi: "Il Como è un esempio per tanti club. Baturina? Un talento così è imprescindibile"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Argentina, i convocati da Scaloni per due amichevoli: ci sono Lautaro e Nico Paz
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Juve Stabia, Abate: "A Carrara incerottati, ma non sia un alibi. Servirà lucidità"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Reggiana, problemi a un ginocchio per Gondo: salterà il derby con il Cesena
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Frosinone-Venezia, i convocati di Stroppa: sempre out Duncan, Conde e Franjic
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Bari-Padova, i convocati di Andreoletti: recuperato Boi, out Bacci, Baselli e Pastina
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Carrarese, Calabro: "Juve Stabia può essere protagonista. Noi vogliamo vincere in casa"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Spezia-Palermo, i convocati di Inzaghi: in difesa assente Ceccaroni
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Rimini, nuovo rinforzo per la difesa: ha firmato l'esperto centrale Bassoli
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Vicenza, si ferma Tribuzzi: lesione al bicipite femorale destro per il centrocampista
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Lucchesi sui problemi della C: "Chi non è in grado di finire la stagione non deve essere iscritto"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 La Sambenedettese blinda Konate: l'esterno mancino firma fino al 2028
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Ternana, Melis (madre della Presidente): "Ferrero gestirà la nostra campagna acquisti"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Hubner: "Per vedere il vero Brescia servirà tempo, ma i presupposti sono ottimi"
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Serie A Women, parte la caccia alla Juve: Roma e Inter le rivali principali, ma occhio alle sorprese
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Coppa delle Campionesse FIFA 2026, la fase finale si disputerà a Londra
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Fiorentina Femminile, Bredgaard: "Napoli ha energie. Puntiamo sul nostro gioco"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Calcio femminile, Athora nuovo "title partner" della Serie A Women
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 L'Italia U17 si prepara al Mondiale: le 21 pre-convocate dalla ct Schiavi per il ritiro
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Ternana, Regazzoli: "Tanti ricordi con l'Inter. Ma siamo pronte a dare battaglia"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.162 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Da Matera fino alla Serie A: la storia di Luigi De Canio Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Pio e Francesco, quando essere italiani è pericoloso