West Ham sempre più inguaiato: ko anche con il Leeds, ancora penultimo in Premier

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Daniele Najjar
ieri alle 23:17Calcio estero
Daniele Najjar

Riparte la Premier League: Leeds-West Ham ha aperto la nona giornata del campionato inglese. Aaronson al 3' e Rodon al 15' hanno immediatamente indirizzato il match per i padroni di casa, Fernandes ha riaperto la gara solamente al 90'.

9ª GIORNATA

Leeds - West Ham 2-1
3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)
Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)
Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)

CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Chelsea 14
6. Tottenham 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Manchester United 13
10. Brighton 12
11. Aston Villa 12
12. Everton 11
13. Leeds 11*
14. Brentford 10
15. Newcastle 9
16. Fulham 8
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una partita in più

MARCATORI

11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)

