West Ham sempre più inguaiato: ko anche con il Leeds, ancora penultimo in Premier
Riparte la Premier League: Leeds-West Ham ha aperto la nona giornata del campionato inglese. Aaronson al 3' e Rodon al 15' hanno immediatamente indirizzato il match per i padroni di casa, Fernandes ha riaperto la gara solamente al 90'.
9ª GIORNATA
Leeds - West Ham 2-1
3' Aaronson (L), 15' Rodon (L), 90' M. Fernandes (WH)
Chelsea - Sunderland (25 ottobre, 16)
Newcastle - Fulham (25 ottobre, 16)
Manchester United - Brighton (25 ottobre, 18.30)
Brentford - Liverpool (25 ottobre, 21)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace (26 ottobre, 15)
Aston Villa - Manchester City (26 ottobre, 15)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest (26 ottobre, 15)
Wolverhampton - Burnley (26 ottobre, 15)
Everton - Tottenham (26 ottobre, 17.30)
CLASSIFICA AGGIORNATA
1. Arsenal 19
2. Manchester City 16
3. Liverpool 15
4. Bournemouth 15
5. Chelsea 14
6. Tottenham 14
7. Sunderland 14
8. Crystal Palace 13
9. Manchester United 13
10. Brighton 12
11. Aston Villa 12
12. Everton 11
13. Leeds 11*
14. Brentford 10
15. Newcastle 9
16. Fulham 8
17. Brunley 7
18. Nottingham Forest 5
19. Westh Ham 4*
20. Wolverhampton 2
*una partita in più
MARCATORI
11 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
6 reti: Semenyo (Bournemouth)
5 reti: Mateta (Crystal Palace)
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.