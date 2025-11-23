Da Arsenal-Tottenham al derby di San Siro tra Inter e Milan, cosa vedere oggi in tv

Giornata ricca, quella di domenica 23 novembre, per quanto riguarda il calcio giocato. Di seguito il programma nel dettaglio, dove spicca il derby di Milano di San Siro tra Inter e Milan alle ore 20:45.

00.00 Velez Sarsfield-Argentinos Juniors (Playoff campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA

03.30 Vancouver Whitecaps-Los Angeles FC (Playoff MLS) - APPLE TV

11.00 Inter-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

11.00 Lecce-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

12.00 Lipsia-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Verona-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

12.30 Cavese-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

12.30 Trento-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

12.30 Lazio-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Como-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Genoa-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

14.00 Oviedo-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Union Brescia-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Ascoli-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Cosenza-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Ternana-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Catania-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

14.30 Novara-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

14.30 Feyenoord-NEC (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

14.30 Pro Sesto-Pro Palazzolo (Serie D) - VIVO AZZURRO TV

15.00 Cremonese-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Mantova-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Modena-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Leeds-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

15.00 Bologna-Parma (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

15.00 Juventus-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Lipsia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

15.30 Milan-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Hoffenheim-Bayern (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

16.00 Aberdeen-Hearts (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

16.15 Betis-Girona (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Monza-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

17.30 Arsenal-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

17.30 St. Pauli-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

17.30 Salernitana-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Guidonia-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Giana Erminio-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

18.00 Lazio-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.30 Getafe-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 La Louviere-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.30 Al Nassr-Al Khaleej (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

18.30 Braga-Nacional (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV

20.30 Lecco-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.30 Sambenedettese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

20.45 Inter-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 Lille-Paris FC (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

21.00 Elche-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Rosario Central-Estudiantes (Playoff campionato argentino) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV

23.00 Cincinnati-Inter Miami (Playoff MLS) - APPLE TV