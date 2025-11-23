Da Arsenal-Tottenham al derby di San Siro tra Inter e Milan, cosa vedere oggi in tv
Giornata ricca, quella di domenica 23 novembre, per quanto riguarda il calcio giocato. Di seguito il programma nel dettaglio, dove spicca il derby di Milano di San Siro tra Inter e Milan alle ore 20:45.
00.00 Velez Sarsfield-Argentinos Juniors (Playoff campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA
03.30 Vancouver Whitecaps-Los Angeles FC (Playoff MLS) - APPLE TV
11.00 Inter-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
11.00 Lecce-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
12.00 Lipsia-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Verona-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
12.30 Cavese-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
12.30 Trento-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
12.30 Lazio-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Como-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Genoa-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
14.00 Oviedo-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Union Brescia-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
14.30 Ascoli-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
14.30 Cosenza-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
14.30 Ternana-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
14.30 Catania-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
14.30 Novara-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
14.30 Feyenoord-NEC (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
14.30 Pro Sesto-Pro Palazzolo (Serie D) - VIVO AZZURRO TV
15.00 Cremonese-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Mantova-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Modena-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Leeds-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
15.00 Bologna-Parma (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
15.00 Juventus-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Lipsia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
15.30 Milan-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Hoffenheim-Bayern (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN
16.00 Aberdeen-Hearts (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
16.15 Betis-Girona (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Monza-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
17.30 Arsenal-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
17.30 St. Pauli-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
17.30 Salernitana-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
17.30 Guidonia-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
17.30 Giana Erminio-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
18.00 Lazio-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
18.30 Getafe-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 La Louviere-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.30 Al Nassr-Al Khaleej (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
18.30 Braga-Nacional (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV
20.30 Lecco-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
20.30 Sambenedettese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
20.45 Inter-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
20.45 Lille-Paris FC (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
21.00 Elche-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.30 Rosario Central-Estudiantes (Playoff campionato argentino) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV
23.00 Cincinnati-Inter Miami (Playoff MLS) - APPLE TV
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.