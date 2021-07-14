Il calendario dell'Inter: Mourinho torna alla 34^, derby d'Italia alla 9^ e alla 31^
È stato sorteggiato poco fa il nuovo calendario del campionato di Serie A TIM 2021/22. Questi gli impegni dell'Inter nella prossima stagione:
1^ GIORNATA - 22 agosto 2021
Inter-Genoa
2^ GIORNATA - 29 agosto 2021
Hellas Verona-Inter
3^ GIORNATA - 12 settembre 2021
Sampdoria-Inter
4^ GIORNATA - 19 settembre 2021
Inter-Bologna
5^ GIORNATA - 22 settembre 2021
Fiorentina-Inter
6^ GIORNATA - 26 settembre 2021
Inter-Atalanta
7^ GIORNATA - 3 ottobre 2021
Sassuolo-Inter
8^ GIORNATA - 17 ottobre 2021
Lazio-Inter
9^ GIORNATA - 24 ottobre 2021
Inter-Juventus
10^ GIORNATA - 27 ottobre 2021
Empoli-Inter
11^ GIORNATA - 31 ottobre 2021
Inter-Udinese
12^ GIORNATA - 7 novembre 2021
Milan-Inter
13^ GIORNATA - 21 novembre 2021
Inter-Napoli
14^ GIORNATA - 28 novembre 2021
Venezia-Inter
15^ GIORNATA - 1 dicembre 2021
Inter-Spezia
16^ GIORNATA - 5 dicembre 2021
Roma-Inter
17^ GIORNATA - 12 dicembre 2021
Inter-Cagliari
18^ GIORNATA - 19 dicembre 2021
Salernitana-Inter
19^ GIORNATA - 22 dicembre 2021
Inter-Torino
20^ GIORNATA - 6 gennaio 2022
Bologna-Inter
21^ GIORNATA - 9 gennaio 2022
Inter-Lazio
22^ GIORNATA - 16 gennaio 2022
Atalanta-Inter
23^ GIORNATA - 23 gennaio 2022
Inter-Venezia
24^ GIORNATA - 6 febbraio 2022
Inter-Milan
25^ GIORNATA - 13 febbraio 2022
Napoli-Inter
26^ GIORNATA - 20 febbbraio 2022
Inter-Sassuolo
27^ GIORNATA - 27 febbraio 2022
Genoa-Inter
28^ GIORNATA - 6 marzo 2022
Inter-Salernitana
29^ GIORNATA - 13 marzo 2022
Torino-Inter
30^ GIORNATA - 20 marzo 2022
Inter-Fiorentina
31^ GIORNATA - 3 aprile 2022
Juventus-Inter
32^ GIORNATA - 10 aprile 2022
Inter-Hellas Verona
33^ GIORNATA - 17 aprile 2022
Spezia-Inter
34^ GIORNATA - 24 aprile 2022
Inter-Roma
35^ GIORNATA - 1 maggio 2022
Udinese-Inter
36^ GIORNATA - 8 maggio 2022
Inter-Empoli
37^ GIORNATA - 15 maggio 2022
Cagliari-Inter
38^ GIORNATA - 22 maggio 2022
Inter-Sampdoria
