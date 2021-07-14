Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsCalendariEuro 2020
Il calendario dell'Inter: Mourinho torna alla 34^, derby d'Italia alla 9^ e alla 31^

© foto di Image Sport
Oggi alle 21:49Serie A
di Simone Lorini

È stato sorteggiato poco fa il nuovo calendario del campionato di Serie A TIM 2021/22. Questi gli impegni dell'Inter nella prossima stagione:

1^ GIORNATA - 22 agosto 2021
Inter-Genoa

2^ GIORNATA - 29 agosto 2021
Hellas Verona-Inter

3^ GIORNATA - 12 settembre 2021
Sampdoria-Inter

4^ GIORNATA - 19 settembre 2021
Inter-Bologna

5^ GIORNATA - 22 settembre 2021
Fiorentina-Inter

6^ GIORNATA - 26 settembre 2021
Inter-Atalanta

7^ GIORNATA - 3 ottobre 2021
Sassuolo-Inter

8^ GIORNATA - 17 ottobre 2021
Lazio-Inter

9^ GIORNATA - 24 ottobre 2021
Inter-Juventus

10^ GIORNATA - 27 ottobre 2021
Empoli-Inter

11^ GIORNATA - 31 ottobre 2021
Inter-Udinese

12^ GIORNATA - 7 novembre 2021
Milan-Inter

13^ GIORNATA - 21 novembre 2021
Inter-Napoli

14^ GIORNATA - 28 novembre 2021
Venezia-Inter

15^ GIORNATA - 1 dicembre 2021
Inter-Spezia

16^ GIORNATA - 5 dicembre 2021
Roma-Inter

17^ GIORNATA - 12 dicembre 2021
Inter-Cagliari

18^ GIORNATA - 19 dicembre 2021
Salernitana-Inter

19^ GIORNATA - 22 dicembre 2021
Inter-Torino

20^ GIORNATA - 6 gennaio 2022
Bologna-Inter

21^ GIORNATA - 9 gennaio 2022
Inter-Lazio

22^ GIORNATA - 16 gennaio 2022
Atalanta-Inter

23^ GIORNATA - 23 gennaio 2022
Inter-Venezia

24^ GIORNATA - 6 febbraio 2022
Inter-Milan

25^ GIORNATA - 13 febbraio 2022
Napoli-Inter

26^ GIORNATA - 20 febbbraio 2022
Inter-Sassuolo

27^ GIORNATA - 27 febbraio 2022
Genoa-Inter

28^ GIORNATA - 6 marzo 2022
Inter-Salernitana

29^ GIORNATA - 13 marzo 2022
Torino-Inter

30^ GIORNATA - 20 marzo 2022
Inter-Fiorentina

31^ GIORNATA - 3 aprile 2022
Juventus-Inter

32^ GIORNATA - 10 aprile 2022
Inter-Hellas Verona

33^ GIORNATA - 17 aprile 2022
Spezia-Inter

34^ GIORNATA - 24 aprile 2022
Inter-Roma

35^ GIORNATA - 1 maggio 2022
Udinese-Inter

36^ GIORNATA - 8 maggio 2022
Inter-Empoli

37^ GIORNATA - 15 maggio 2022
Cagliari-Inter

38^ GIORNATA - 22 maggio 2022
Inter-Sampdoria

