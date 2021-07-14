Il calendario della Roma: esordio con la Fiorentina, il derby arriva il 3 ottobre nel 2021
È stato sorteggiato poco fa il nuovo calendario del campionato di Serie A TIM 2021/22. Questi gli impegni della Roma nella prossima stagione:
1^ GIORNATA - 22 agosto 2021
Roma-Fiorentina
2^ GIORNATA - 29 agosto 2021
Salernitana-Roma
3^ GIORNATA - 12 settembre 2021
Roma-Sassuolo
4^ GIORNATA - 19 settembre 2021
Hellas Verona-Roma
5^ GIORNATA - 22 settembre 2021
Roma-Udinese
6^ GIORNATA - 26 settembre 2021
Lazio-Roma
7^ GIORNATA - 3 ottobre 2021
Roma-Empoli
8^ GIORNATA - 17 ottobre 2021
Juventus-Roma
9^ GIORNATA - 24 ottobre 2021
Roma-Napoli
10^ GIORNATA - 27 ottobre 2021
Cagliari-Roma
11^ GIORNATA - 31 ottobre 2021
Roma-Milan
12^ GIORNATA - 7 novembre 2021
Venezia-Roma
13^ GIORNATA - 21 novembre 2021
Genoa-Roma
14^ GIORNATA - 28 novembre 2021
Roma-Torino
15^ GIORNATA - 1 dicembre 2021
Bologna-Roma
16^ GIORNATA - 5 dicembre 2021
Roma-Inter
17^ GIORNATA - 12 dicembre 2021
Roma-Spezia
18^ GIORNATA - 19 dicembre 2021
Atalanta-Roma
19^ GIORNATA - 22 dicembre 2021
Roma-Sampdoria
20^ GIORNATA - 6 gennaio 2022
Milan-Roma
21^ GIORNATA - 9 gennaio 2022
Roma-Juventus
22^ GIORNATA - 16 gennaio 2022
Roma-Cagliari
23^ GIORNATA - 23 gennaio 2022
Empoli-Roma
24^ GIORNATA - 6 febbraio 2022
Roma-Genoa
25^ GIORNATA - 13 febbraio 2022
Sassuolo-Roma
26^ GIORNATA - 20 febbbraio 2022
Roma-Hellas Verona
27^ GIORNATA - 27 febbraio 2022
Spezia-Roma
28^ GIORNATA - 6 marzo 2022
Roma-Atalanta
29^ GIORNATA - 13 marzo 2022
Udinese-Roma
30^ GIORNATA - 20 marzo 2022
Roma-Lazio
31^ GIORNATA - 3 aprile 2022
Sampdoria-Roma
32^ GIORNATA - 10 aprile 2022
Roma-Salernitana
33^ GIORNATA - 17 aprile 2022
Napoli-Roma
34^ GIORNATA - 24 aprile 2022
Inter-Roma
35^ GIORNATA - 1 maggio 2022
Roma-Bologna
36^ GIORNATA - 8 maggio 2022
Fiorentina-Roma
37^ GIORNATA - 15 maggio 2022
Roma-Venezia
38^ GIORNATA - 22 maggio 2022
Torino-Roma
