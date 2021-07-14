Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroeSportsCalendariEuro 2020
Il calendario della Roma: esordio con la Fiorentina, il derby arriva il 3 ottobre nel 2021

Oggi alle 23:04Serie A
di Simone Lorini

È stato sorteggiato poco fa il nuovo calendario del campionato di Serie A TIM 2021/22. Questi gli impegni della Roma nella prossima stagione:

1^ GIORNATA - 22 agosto 2021
Roma-Fiorentina

2^ GIORNATA - 29 agosto 2021
Salernitana-Roma

3^ GIORNATA - 12 settembre 2021
Roma-Sassuolo

4^ GIORNATA - 19 settembre 2021
Hellas Verona-Roma

5^ GIORNATA - 22 settembre 2021
Roma-Udinese

6^ GIORNATA - 26 settembre 2021
Lazio-Roma

7^ GIORNATA - 3 ottobre 2021
Roma-Empoli

8^ GIORNATA - 17 ottobre 2021
Juventus-Roma

9^ GIORNATA - 24 ottobre 2021
Roma-Napoli

10^ GIORNATA - 27 ottobre 2021
Cagliari-Roma

11^ GIORNATA - 31 ottobre 2021
Roma-Milan

12^ GIORNATA - 7 novembre 2021
Venezia-Roma

13^ GIORNATA - 21 novembre 2021
Genoa-Roma

14^ GIORNATA - 28 novembre 2021
Roma-Torino

15^ GIORNATA - 1 dicembre 2021
Bologna-Roma

16^ GIORNATA - 5 dicembre 2021
Roma-Inter

17^ GIORNATA - 12 dicembre 2021
Roma-Spezia

18^ GIORNATA - 19 dicembre 2021
Atalanta-Roma

19^ GIORNATA - 22 dicembre 2021
Roma-Sampdoria

20^ GIORNATA - 6 gennaio 2022
Milan-Roma

21^ GIORNATA - 9 gennaio 2022
Roma-Juventus

22^ GIORNATA - 16 gennaio 2022
Roma-Cagliari

23^ GIORNATA - 23 gennaio 2022
Empoli-Roma

24^ GIORNATA - 6 febbraio 2022
Roma-Genoa

25^ GIORNATA - 13 febbraio 2022
Sassuolo-Roma

26^ GIORNATA - 20 febbbraio 2022
Roma-Hellas Verona

27^ GIORNATA - 27 febbraio 2022
Spezia-Roma

28^ GIORNATA - 6 marzo 2022
Roma-Atalanta

29^ GIORNATA - 13 marzo 2022
Udinese-Roma

30^ GIORNATA - 20 marzo 2022
Roma-Lazio

31^ GIORNATA - 3 aprile 2022
Sampdoria-Roma

32^ GIORNATA - 10 aprile 2022
Roma-Salernitana

33^ GIORNATA - 17 aprile 2022
Napoli-Roma

34^ GIORNATA - 24 aprile 2022
Inter-Roma

35^ GIORNATA - 1 maggio 2022
Roma-Bologna

36^ GIORNATA - 8 maggio 2022
Fiorentina-Roma

37^ GIORNATA - 15 maggio 2022
Roma-Venezia

38^ GIORNATA - 22 maggio 2022
Torino-Roma

