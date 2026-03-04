Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventocasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornomonzanocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondialimondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C

Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie CTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Mercoledì ricco di calcio fra Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C. Alle 21.00 l'andata della semifinale di Coppa Italia fra Lazio-Atalanta, la gara sarà trasmessa in diretta su Italia 1. Cinque le gare in programma di Serie B, mentre per quanto riguarda la Serie C scende in campo tutto il girone B.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, mercoledì 4 marzo

18.00 Pontedera-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
18.00 Vis Pesaro-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.00 Gubbio-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
19.00 Carrarese-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
19.00 Rayo Vallecano-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN
20.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
20.00 Bari-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN
20.00 Frosinone-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
20.00 Juve Stabia-Sampdoria (Serie B) - DAZN
20.00 Palermo-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Diretta Gol Premier League - SKY SPORT UNO
20.30 Brighton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.30 Arezzo-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO
20.30 Sambenedettese-Ascoli (Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT
20.30 Ravenna-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Livorno-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Torres-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Pineto-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Aston Villa-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Manchester City-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Lazio-Atalanta (Coppa Italia) - ITALIA 1
21.00 Real Sociedad-Athletic (Coppa del Re) - DAZN
21.15 Newcastle-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

Articoli correlati
Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 4 marzo Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 4 marzo
Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 3 marzo Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 3 marzo
Lazio e Atalanta, tocca a voi. Sarri parla di futuro, Lotito al telefono... Palladino... Lazio e Atalanta, tocca a voi. Sarri parla di futuro, Lotito al telefono... Palladino insegue l'Europa
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C Oggi in TV, dove vedere le gare di Coppa Italia, Serie B e Serie C
Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 4 marzo Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 4 marzo
Como-Inter 0-0: il tabellino della gara Como-Inter 0-0: il tabellino della gara
EA Sports e Serie A inaugurano un campo a Milano, De Siervo: "Campetti di periferia... EA Sports e Serie A inaugurano un campo a Milano, De Siervo: "Campetti di periferia fondamentali"
Juve, Vlahovic giusto per il gioco di Spalletti? Ecco cosa dicono gli ospiti TMW RadioJuve, Vlahovic giusto per il gioco di Spalletti? Ecco cosa dicono gli ospiti
Jutta Leerdam batte il record di CR7: la sua tuta è stata venduta all'asta a 195mila... Jutta Leerdam batte il record di CR7: la sua tuta è stata venduta all'asta a 195mila euro
Fiorentina, ora si rischia grosso? Il commento degli opinionisti TMW RadioFiorentina, ora si rischia grosso? Il commento degli opinionisti
Fattori: "Fiorentina, devi attaccarti alle certezze. E invece Vanoli..." TMW RadioFattori: "Fiorentina, devi attaccarti alle certezze. E invece Vanoli..."
Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Immagine box laterale di Fabrizio Biasin Como-Inter 0-0 “smaschera” la Coppa Italia. Juve: il rinnovo di Vlahovic in tre punti. Milan: troppe parole su Pulisic-Leao. Napoli: lo spot-Conte. E una cosa su Grosso
Le più lette
1 Fabregas: "Bastoni fischiato perché gioca nell'Inter, la più forte d'Italia. Va protetto"
2 Como-Inter 0-0 “smaschera” la Coppa Italia. Juve: il rinnovo di Vlahovic in tre punti. Milan: troppe parole su Pulisic-Leao. Napoli: lo spot-Conte. E una cosa su Grosso
3 Juve, altro che Spalletti: a rischio c'è Comolli. Manna sotto valutazione a Napoli: dirigenze in bilico
4 Inter, Chivu: "Mai pensato di mettere le due punte. Non volevo perderne un'altra..."
5 Parte male il cammino dell'Italia verso il Mondiale: la bestia nera Svezia sbanca il Granillo
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
A Tutta C 09:40A Tutta C
A Tutta C , Tutti i giorni dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 10 alle 11 e dalle 18 alle 19 un doppio approfondimento per raccontare la Lega Serie C.
Editoriale 11:00Editoriale
Commenti e approfondimenti con una grande firma del nostro giornalismo.
Dal lunedì al venerdì dalle 11.00 alle 11.30
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Coppa Italia, Inter fiacca e Como senza gol: si decide tutto al ritorno. Scelta di Chivu e Fabregas
Immagine top news n.1 Perché Valenti fa fallo in Parma-Cagliari e contro il Milan no: Rocchi spiega a Open VAR
Immagine top news n.2 Juve, altro che Spalletti: a rischio c'è Comolli. Manna sotto valutazione a Napoli: dirigenze in bilico
Immagine top news n.3 Como-Inter 0-0, le pagelle: Nico Paz scompare, Valle non dormirà. Martinez spicca
Immagine top news n.4 Coppa Italia, troppa tattica e noia al Sinigaglia: 0-0 tra Como ed Inter. Ritorno cruciale
Immagine top news n.5 Milan, si ferma Gabbia: il centrale si è operato a Londra. I dettagli e i tempi di recupero
Immagine top news n.6 Inter, Marotta su Esposito: "L'Arsenal non ce l'ha chiesto, ma comunque è un nostro tesoro"
Immagine top news n.7 Como-Inter, formazioni ufficiali: Fabregas senza attaccante, Nico Paz c'è. Rivoluzione Chivu
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Perché adesso la Juventus e Vlahovic hanno deciso di trattare il rinnovo Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Altro che riparazione: il mercato ha indebolito una Lazio in crisi
Immagine news podcast n.2 La solita moda del calcio italiano: adesso ci sarà la fila per Kasper Hogh
Immagine news podcast n.3 La delusione che non ti aspetti: Marcus Thuram non ha fatto il salto di qualità
Immagine news podcast n.4 Osimhen aumenta i rimpianti per la Juventus. Cosa sarebbe con un vero 9
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.1 Juve, Vlahovic giusto per il gioco di Spalletti? Ecco cosa dicono gli ospiti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Fiorentina, ora si rischia grosso? Il commento degli opinionisti
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Fattori: "Fiorentina, devi attaccarti alle certezze. E invece Vanoli..."
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 3 marzo
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Como-Inter, Cesari: "Arbitraggio eccellente. Non c'è fallo di Bastoni su Nico Paz"
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Pellegatti: “Milan secondo a 57 punti, niente vergogna”. E lancia la sfida all’Inter
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Il palo di Darmian e l'errore di Valle: Como-Inter 0-0, se ne riparla al ritorno. Le immagini
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Fabregas: "Bastoni fischiato perché gioca nell'Inter, la più forte d'Italia. Va protetto"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Inter, Chivu: "Mai pensato di mettere le due punte. Non volevo perderne un'altra..."
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Spezia, Bonfanti e un primo gol pesante: "Felice, ma resta il rammarico per il risultato"
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Reggiana, Rubinacci: "Brutta partita, chiediamo scusa. Le colpe sono mie"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Virtus Entella, la gioia di Chiappella: "Il Modena ci ha fatto soffrire. Vittoria di cuore e unità d'intenti"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Cesena ancora sconfitto: scatta la contestazione e la società non parla. Mignani resisterà?
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Monza, Bianco: "Siamo sulla strada giusta, l'espulsione di Azzi è corretta"
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Piacere Matteo Dagasso: doppietta all'Avellino alla prima da titolare col Venezia
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Serie C, i risultati: il Vicenza cade ancora, ma Lecco e Brescia non ne approfittano
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Serie C, vincono Pergolettese e Arzignano. Pari in extremis per la Giana Erminio
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Cuoghi: “Vicenza dominante, Arezzo maturo. A Salerno servono uomini da grande piazza”
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Forlì-Livorno senza ospiti: scatta il divieto per i residenti livornesi
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Samb, l'ultimo a segnare nel derby con l'Ascoli fu Fattori: "Spero di vedere battuto il mio record"
Immagine news Serie C n.6 A Ravenna gara cruciale? No, ma la Pianese vuole i tre punti. Birindelli: "Servirà compattezza"
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Lazio-Atalanta, i biancocelesti possono svoltare la stagione
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Quote risultato esatto Como Inter
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Como-Inter, dominio totale dei nerazzurri nei precedenti
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Non solo l'Italia ko, i risultati delle qualificazioni Mondiali: goleade per Germania e Inghilterra
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Italia, Soncin: "Rammarico per il risultato. Ma guardiamo avanti con grandissima fiducia"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 La Svezia si conferma bestia nera: Angedhal stende un'Italia che si sveglia troppo tardi
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Angedhal gela i seimila del Granillo: l'Italia va al riposo sotto per 1-0 contro la Svezia
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Italia-Svezia, le formazioni ufficiali: Cantore-Cambiaghi in avanti. C'è la baby Schroder
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Svezia, il ct Gustavsson: "L'Italia ha fatto grandi passi avanti. È la partita più difficile del girone"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.165 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Marco Ferrante: "Io, il Napoli di Maradona e quel Torino a cui ho dato l'anima" Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Non ci si fida più del sistema ma è un problema solo nostro…