Oggi in TV, Roma-Genoa a pranzo, chiude Napoli-Bologna
12.15 Ajax-Groningen (Eredivisie) - DAZN
12.30 Roma-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Inter-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Juventus-Milan (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 West Bromwich Albion-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Huesca-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Verona-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Crotone-Torino (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Fiorentina-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Empoli-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Liverpool-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Manchester City-Everton (FA WSL) - DAZN
15.30 Colonia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Cesena-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - RAI SPORT
16.15 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester City-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Sampdoria-Cagliari (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Arminia Bielefeld-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Real Sociedad-Levante (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.30 Ajaccio-Lilla (Coppa di Francia) - SPORTITALIA
20.15 Tottenham-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
20.45 Napoli-Bologna (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Reggiana-Lecce (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Athletic-Granada (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
