Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventocasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornomonzanocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Udinese-Inter, Napoli-Sassuolo e Cagliari-Juventus

Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Udinese-Inter, Napoli-Sassuolo e Cagliari-JuventusTUTTO mercato WEB
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Dopo il pareggio di ieri sera fra Pisa e Atalanta, la Serie A torna in campo con altre tre gare: alle 15.00 Udinese-Inter, alle 18.00 Napoli-Sassuolo alle 20.45 Cagliari-Juventus. Si gioca anche in Serie B, in Serie C e nei maggiori campionati europei. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 17 gennaio

12.00 Levante-Real Madrid (Liga femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Parma-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.30 Manchester United-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K
14.00 Real Madrid-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Ascoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
14.30 Benevento-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
14.30 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Cittadella-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Trento-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Udinese-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Avellino-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Empoli-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Monza-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Padova-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Venezia-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Fiorentina-Genoa (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Borussia Dortmund-St. Pauli (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Liverpool-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Chelsea-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Tottenham-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Sunderland-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Leeds-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Maiorca-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Egitto-Nigeria (Finale 3°-4° posto Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
17.00 Lens-Auxerre (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MIX
17.15 Reggiana-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Guidonia-Livorno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
17.30 Campobasso-Carpi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Ospitaletto-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
17.30 Lumezzane-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Pro Patria-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Napoli-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.00 Napoli-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
18.30 Nottingham Forest-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Lipsia-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Osasuna-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Bari-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
20.30 Hertha-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
20.45 Cagliari-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
20.45 Union SG-Mechelen (Campionato belga) - DAZN
21.00 Betis-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
21.05 Angers-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA
21.30 Rio Ave-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN, DAZN 1

Articoli correlati
Thomas Kristensen, seguito da tutte le top italiane. Ma lui preferirebbe la Premier... Thomas Kristensen, seguito da tutte le top italiane. Ma lui preferirebbe la Premier
Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 17 gennaio Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 17 gennaio
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Udinese-Inter, Napoli-Sassuolo e Cagliari-Juventus... Oggi in TV, Serie A: dove vedere Udinese-Inter, Napoli-Sassuolo e Cagliari-Juventus
Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 17 gennaio Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 17 gennaio
Bruno Beatrice, "l'indiano" della Fiorentina e un caso mai risolto TMW RadioBruno Beatrice, "l'indiano" della Fiorentina e un caso mai risolto
Il significato della vittoria del Milan a Como secondo gli opinionisti TMW RadioIl significato della vittoria del Milan a Como secondo gli opinionisti
De Paola: "Como, così non va. E Allegri non può continuare in questa maniera" TMW RadioDe Paola: "Como, così non va. E Allegri non può continuare in questa maniera"
Braglia: "Milan, Maignan ha fatto la differenza. Questo un mese chiave per..." TMW RadioBraglia: "Milan, Maignan ha fatto la differenza. Questo un mese chiave per..."
Super Calvert-Lewin: svincolato fino a ferragosto, è giocatore del mese in Premier... Super Calvert-Lewin: svincolato fino a ferragosto, è giocatore del mese in Premier
Italia U17, i convocati per la doppia amichevole con la Spagna Italia U17, i convocati per la doppia amichevole con la Spagna
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Milan, Maignan fino al 2031 è il più grande acquisto di gennaio. Inter, Mlacic il colpo per il futuro. Juventus tutto su Mateta. Se non arriva Chiesa, il nome giusto è Maldini. La Fiorentina forte su Thorstvedt ma c’è anche Fabbian
Le più lette
1 Al Como piace Nuno Tavares, in uscita dalla Lazio: possibile inserimento nella trattativa
2 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 16 gennaio
3 Milan, Maignan fino al 2031 è il più grande acquisto di gennaio. Inter, Mlacic il colpo per il futuro. Juventus tutto su Mateta. Se non arriva Chiesa, il nome giusto è Maldini. La Fiorentina forte su Thorstvedt ma c’è anche Fabbian
4 Pisa scatenato sul mercato, Gilardino presenta Loyola: "Un box to box che ha la giusta garra"
5 Branimir Mlacic sceglie Fali Ramadani come nuovo agente. E va verso il no all'Inter
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Guelfi e Ghibellini 11:00Guelfi e Ghibellini
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.
Repliche 13:00Repliche
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Pisa-Atalanta 1-1 è il ballo dei debuttanti: Durosinmi già in gol, due ruoli in 30' per Raspadori
Immagine top news n.1 Giochisti e risultatisti, Yildiz e la chiusura a Chiesa: Juve, Spalletti alla vigilia di Cagliari
Immagine top news n.2 Roma, Malen è ufficiale: “Sono un nove”. Zirkzee mette like, ma lo stop di Dovbyk complica i piani
Immagine top news n.3 Caro Cassano, sulla competenza di TMW non si scherza. Il tuo è un autogol, ma continua a leggerci
Immagine top news n.4 Juventus, c'è già l'intesa con Mateta e il Crystal Palace apre. Sprint anche per Maldini
Immagine top news n.5 Com'è andato l'esordio di Giacomo Raspadori con la maglia dell'Atalanta
Immagine top news n.6 Chi è Rafiu Durosinmi, la potenziale arma salvezza del Pisa che ha già segnato all'esordio
Immagine top news n.7 Juve, Mateta è il primo obiettivo per questa sessione di mercato. Costa tra i 25 e i 35 mln
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano La Sampdoria di Andrea Mancini e un mercato di gennaio con pochi eguali Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Il Torino e l'inizio del riscatto dei colpi tanto criticati di Vagnati
Immagine news podcast n.2 Napoli e Inter, è deciso: ritoccare ora e rivoluzionare in estate
Immagine news podcast n.3 Il Parma ha blindato il centravanti che sogna di diventare Lewandowski
Immagine news podcast n.4 I migliori tre acquisti la Fiorentina li ha fatti all'interno della propria rosa
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Il Foggia a Casillo-De Vitto. L'ex Micco: "Il prossimo anno lotterà per la B"
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.2 Bruno Beatrice, "l'indiano" della Fiorentina e un caso mai risolto
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Il significato della vittoria del Milan a Como secondo gli opinionisti
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 16 gennaio
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Branimir Mlacic sceglie Fali Ramadani come nuovo agente. E va verso il no all'Inter
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Dopo il like, un altro segnale per la Roma? Zirkzee non si allena col Man United
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Pisa scatenato sul mercato, Gilardino presenta Loyola: "Un box to box che ha la giusta garra"
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Aebischer: "Durosinmi ha fisicità e tecnica, lo avete visto. Ha fatto gol ed è ciò che ci serve"
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Durosinmi ha segnato il secondo gol stagionale del Pisa in casa: "Spero di farne tanti altri"
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Avellino, Patierno sogno proibito in Serie C. Ci prova il nuovo Foggia, trattavia difficile
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Sampdoria, Gregucci: "Prova non sufficiente, gol Entella evitabile. L'ora delle parole è finita"
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Entella, Chiappella: "Bravi a restare in partita dopo il gol subito. Parodi? Ottima stagione"
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Empoli-Sudtirol, i convocati di Castori: out Masiello, Coulibaly e Martini
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Domani Padova-Mantova, i convocati di Modesto: Fedel out per scelta tecnica
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Avellino-Carrarese, i convocati di Calabro: ancora out Imperiale, recupera Zanon
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Vicenza, il ds Zamuner: "Abbiamo preferito l'esperienza di Cappelletti ad una scommessa"
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Il nuovo Foggia prende forma? Idea Di Toro come direttore sportivo per la prossima stagione
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Ultima presenza per Lepore con il Team Altamura? Il difensore vicino alla Folgore Caratese
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Serie C, prova di forza dell'Arezzo: 3-0 in casa della Vis Pesaro. Vince anche il Team Altamura
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Pergolettese, riassetto societario in corso: il comunicato ufficiale del club
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Il Foggia a Casillo-De Vitto. L'ex Micco: "Il prossimo anno lotterà per la B"
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Cagliari-Juventus, partita cruciale per la stagione di entrambe
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Napoli-Sassuolo, azzurri chiamati alla svolta dopo tre pareggi consecutivi
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Udinese-Inter, Chivu vuole consolidare il primato
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Como Women, Sottili: "Noi e il Napoli le due sorprese della A. Importante fare risultato"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Fiorentina Femminile, Pinones Arce: "Cariche per il Genoa. Squadra con giusto atteggiamento"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Saranno Reggio Calabria e Vicenza a ospitare le sfide dell'Italia verso il Mondiale
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 Riparte la Serie A Women: fra nuovi allenatori e il derby d'Italia. Il programma della 10ª
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Colantuono: "Al Sassuolo Femminile arrivo come fosse un punto di partenza, no di arrivo"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Fiorentina femminile, Maya Cherubini: "Sogno la nazionale maggiore. Greggi un modello"
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Lamberto Boranga, una vita con il pallone (e lo sport) sempre in testa Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Bello l’equilibrio, meno bello il nervosismo (causa VAR)