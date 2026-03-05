Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, si chiude la 30ª giornata di Serie C: dove vedere Benevento-Catania

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Daniel Uccellieri

Si chiude la 30ª giornata di Serie C, questa sera tocca al girone C. Quattro fare alle 18.00, le altre alle 20.30. Spicca il big match fra Benevento e Catania. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, giovedì 5 marzo.

18.00 Picerno-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
18.00 Giugliano-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.00 Casarano-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Latina-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Benevento-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
20.30 Casertana-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Crotone-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Potenza-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Team Altamura-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.30 Audace Cerignola-Trapani (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Tottenham-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

