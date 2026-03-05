Oggi in TV, si chiude la 30ª giornata di Serie C: dove vedere Benevento-Catania

Si chiude la 30ª giornata di Serie C, questa sera tocca al girone C. Quattro fare alle 18.00, le altre alle 20.30. Spicca il big match fra Benevento e Catania. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, giovedì 5 marzo.

18.00 Picerno-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

18.00 Giugliano-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

18.00 Casarano-Siracusa (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Latina-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Benevento-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

20.30 Casertana-Salernitana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Crotone-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Potenza-Cosenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Team Altamura-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.30 Audace Cerignola-Trapani (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Tottenham-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT