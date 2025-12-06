Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere le gare di Inter e Atalanta

Torna la Serie A, tre gare in programma quest'oggi. Si parte alle 15.00 con Sassuolo-Fiorentina, alle 18.00 Inter-Como, alle 20.45 Hellas Verona-Atalanta. In campo anche la Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di sabato 6 dicembre

12.00 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Napoli-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Paderborn-Elversberg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

13.30 Aston Villa-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

14.00 Villarreal-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Lipsia (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

14.30 Livorno-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

14.30 Siracusa-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Sorrento-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pianese-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Casarano-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Pro Vercelli-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.30 Roma-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.00 Sassuolo-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1

15.00 Barcellona-Tenerife (Liga femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Stoccarda-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

16.00 Manchester City-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Bournemouth-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX

16.00 Tottenham-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Newcastle-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Everton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Alaves-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN

17.30 Bra-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

17.30 Giugliano-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

18.00 Inter-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

18.15 Union SG-Gent (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.15 Sutton United-Shrewsbury Town (FA Cup) - DAZN

18.30 Leeds-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

18.30 Lipsia-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Real Madrid-Real Sociedad (Liga femminile) - DAZN

20.30 Chesterfield-Doncaster Rovers (FA Cup) - DAZN

20.45 Verona-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

20.45 Sint Truiden-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

21.00 Athletic-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.05 PSG-Rennes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA