Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A atalantabolognacagliaricomocremonesefiorentinagenoahellas veronainterjuventuslazioleccemilannapoliparmapisaromasassuolotorinoudinese
Canali altre squadre ascoliavellinobaribeneventobresciacasertanacesenafrosinonelatinalivornonocerinapalermoperugiapescarapordenonepotenzaregginasalernitanasampdoriasassuoloturris
Altri canali mondiale per clubserie bserie cchampions leaguefantacalciopodcaststatistiche
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere le gare di Inter e Atalanta

Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere le gare di Inter e Atalanta
© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
Daniel Uccellieri

Torna la Serie A, tre gare in programma quest'oggi. Si parte alle 15.00 con Sassuolo-Fiorentina, alle 18.00 Inter-Como, alle 20.45 Hellas Verona-Atalanta. In campo anche la Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di sabato 6 dicembre

12.00 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga femminile) - DAZN
12.30 Napoli-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Paderborn-Elversberg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
13.30 Aston Villa-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
14.00 Villarreal-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
14.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Lipsia (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN
14.30 Livorno-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
14.30 Siracusa-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Sorrento-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pianese-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Casarano-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Pro Vercelli-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.30 Roma-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.00 Sassuolo-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1
15.00 Barcellona-Tenerife (Liga femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Stoccarda-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Manchester City-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Bournemouth-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.00 Tottenham-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Newcastle-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.00 Everton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Alaves-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
17.30 Bra-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
17.30 Giugliano-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
18.00 Inter-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.15 Union SG-Gent (Campionato belga) - DAZN
18.15 Sutton United-Shrewsbury Town (FA Cup) - DAZN
18.30 Leeds-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Lipsia-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.30 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Real Madrid-Real Sociedad (Liga femminile) - DAZN
20.30 Chesterfield-Doncaster Rovers (FA Cup) - DAZN
20.45 Verona-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
20.45 Sint Truiden-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN
21.00 Athletic-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN, DAZN 1
21.05 PSG-Rennes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA

Articoli correlati
Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 6 dicembre Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 6 dicembre
Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 5 dicembre Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 5 dicembre
Grosso senza Berardi, Vanoli pensa ad un cambio tattico: la vigilai di sassuolo-Fiorentina... Grosso senza Berardi, Vanoli pensa ad un cambio tattico: la vigilai di sassuolo-Fiorentina
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere le gare di Inter e Atalanta Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: dove vedere le gare di Inter e Atalanta
Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 6 dicembre Le partite di oggi: il programma di sabato 6 dicembre
Scomparso il musicista tifoso del Genoa Sandro Giacobbe: la nota del club rossoblù... Scomparso il musicista tifoso del Genoa Sandro Giacobbe: la nota del club rossoblù
Campedelli rompe il silenzio: "Chievo, delitto perfetto. Ho pensato al suicidio" Campedelli rompe il silenzio: "Chievo, delitto perfetto. Ho pensato al suicidio"
Udinese-Napoli vietata ai residenti in Campania: scontri nel 2023, gara a rischio... Udinese-Napoli vietata ai residenti in Campania: scontri nel 2023, gara a rischio
Inter-Como, pericolo per Chivu e chance per Fabregas? Il commento degli ospiti TMW RadioInter-Como, pericolo per Chivu e chance per Fabregas? Il commento degli ospiti
Presentato in Campidoglio il libro "Chi vive d'amore. Il cannoniere" Presentato in Campidoglio il libro "Chi vive d'amore. Il cannoniere"
Napoli-Juve, la partita verità del Maradona vista dagli opinionisti TMW RadioNapoli-Juve, la partita verità del Maradona vista dagli opinionisti
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Immagine box laterale di Niccolò Ceccarini Milan, c’e anche l’ipotesi Mateta per l’attacco. E in Italia si valuta Pellegrino. Tutte le big di serie A su Palestra. Napoli, giorni decisivi per Mainoo, l’alternativa può essere Maigassa
Le più lette
1 Milan, si riapre il canale con il Leeds? Dopo Okafor può essere il turno di Gimenez
2 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 5 dicembre
3 Milan, c’e anche l’ipotesi Mateta per l’attacco. E in Italia si valuta Pellegrino. Tutte le big di serie A su Palestra. Napoli, giorni decisivi per Mainoo, l’alternativa può essere Maigassa
4 Italia, l'urna di Washington è benevola: se si qualificherà ci saranno Canada, Svizzera e Qatar
5 Fabregas ritrova l'Inter: "Non ne parlo, domanda che fa male". Chivu vara il primo ritiro
Ora in radio
Repliche 00:00Repliche live!
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Guelfi e Ghibellini 11:05Guelfi e Ghibellini
Guelfi e Ghibellini la trasmissione che strizza l'occhio al calcio attraverso argomenti leggeri passando per la cucina la cronaca la attualità e la politica.
Repliche 13:05Repliche
Le repliche di TMW Radio
Primo piano
Immagine top news n.0 Il punto sul rinnovo di Kenan Yildiz con la Juventus e le sirene delle big
Immagine top news n.1 Italia, l'urna di Washington è benevola: se si qualificherà ci saranno Canada, Svizzera e Qatar
Immagine top news n.2 Fabregas ritrova l'Inter: "Non ne parlo, domanda che fa male". Chivu vara il primo ritiro
Immagine top news n.3 Conte non parla prima della Juve, Spalletti non dorme a Napoli: si avvicina il big match
Immagine top news n.4 Serie A, 14^ giornata LIVE: chance dal 1' per Zielinski, Elmas e Dybala
Immagine top news n.5 Mondiale 2026: se vince il play-off, Italia nel gruppo B con Canada, Svizzera e Qatar
Immagine top news n.6 Mondiale 2026, sorteggio gironi in diretta: ecco tutti i dodici gironi completi!
Immagine top news n.7 Il no all'Inter in estate? Fabregas: "Non parlo di questo, non mi interessa. A Milano per vincere"
TMW Podcast
Immagine news podcast primo piano Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul sorteggio dei gironi Mondiali di oggi Ascolta il podcast
APP TMW
Immagine news podcast n.1 Ederson come Kvaratskhelia: può essere il grande addio di gennaio
Immagine news podcast n.2 L'ammissione di Manna: ecco dove il Napoli farà mercato a gennaio
Immagine news podcast n.3 Il Milan sta crescendo in casa una futura bandiera del club rossonero
Immagine news podcast n.4 L'infortunio di Dusan Vlahovic non cambierà il mercato in attacco della Juventus
TMW Radio Sport
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Petrone: “Ascoli in crescita, Ravenna da primo posto. Derby Brescia-Lumezzane speciale”
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Grammatica: “La terza serie va verso una C élite. Il caso Rimini è un campanello d’allarme”
Immagine news Altre Notizie n.3 Inter-Como, pericolo per Chivu e chance per Fabregas? Il commento degli ospiti
Serie A
Immagine news Serie A n.1 Il punto sul rinnovo di Kenan Yildiz con la Juventus e le sirene delle big
Immagine news Serie A n.2 Inter-Como è un match d’alta quota. Chivu e Fabregas a confronto
Immagine news Serie A n.3 Spalletti vuole blindare la sua Juve e punta sulla crescita di Zhegrova
Immagine news Serie A n.4 Lazio, col Bologna tra Serie A e Coppa Italia. E domani torna a casa Immobile
Immagine news Serie A n.5 Calciomercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 5 dicembre
Immagine news Serie A n.6 Il Fenerbahce mette nel mirino Orsolini, ma il Bologna è pronto a blindarlo con un maxi rinnovo
Serie B
Immagine news Serie B n.1 Avellino, D’Agostino: “Il calcio è la nostra identità. Sogniamo il ritorno in Serie A”
Immagine news Serie B n.2 Padova, Russini e Voltan verso l'addio: il Siracusa torna sull'attaccante
Immagine news Serie B n.3 Sampdoria, Pedrola verso l'addio a gennaio: ritorno in Spagna dopo due anni di infortuni
Immagine news Serie B n.4 Pescara, Corbo: “Contro il Padova prestazione positiva. A Bari non si può sbagliare”
Immagine news Serie B n.5 Empoli, riflettori su Mazzitelli: il centrocampista può lasciare Cagliari
Immagine news Serie B n.6 Padova, Fusi: "Spero nel primo goal in Serie B. Papu Gomez ci sta aiutando molto”
Serie C
Immagine news Serie C n.1 Virtus Verona, Fresco: “Servono punti, ma senza fretta, nessuna gara è decisiva”
Immagine news Serie C n.2 Team Altamura, Mangia: "A Giugliano gara pesante. I nuovi sono a disposizione"
Immagine news Serie C n.3 Foggia, Barilari: “C’è più fiducia nello spogliatoio. Stiamo lavorando bene"
Immagine news Serie C n.4 Giugliano, Capuano: "Non siamo né malati né in coma. Domani serve vincere"
Immagine news Serie C n.5 Serie C, 17ª giornata: Catania vince e allunga nel Girone C. Trento ok al 91' contro il Cittadella
Immagine news Serie C n.6 Foggia, viaggio incubo verso Siracusa: 675 km in pullman per lo scontro salvezza
Pronostici
Immagine news Pronostici n.1 Pronostico Inter-Como, miglior attacco contro miglior difesa: chi avrà la meglio?
Immagine news Pronostici n.2 Pronostico Sassuolo-Fiorentina, viola obbligati a reagire: Vanoli si gioca tanto
Immagine news Pronostici n.3 Pronostico Lazio-Milan, clima bollente all'Olimpico: biancocelesti a caccia di vendetta
Calcio femminile
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.1 Sassuolo, Sabatino: "Calcio femminile cambiato radicalmente. Vorrei tornare giovane"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.2 Roma, Rossettini: "C'è eccitazione per la sfida alla Juventus. Ma non sarà decisiva"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.3 Juventus, Canzi: "Roma? Gara che si presenta da sola. Non sarà come la finale di coppa"
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.4 The Guardian incorona Bonmati: è lei la miglior calciatrice dell'anno: Mariona e Russo sul podio
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.5 Terremoto nel calcio tedesco: i 14 club di Frauen Bundesliga rompono con la Federcalcio
Immagine news Calcio femminile n.6 Fiorentina, tegola Cherubini: interessamento ai legamenti della caviglia per la 2007
TMW Magazine
Download TMW MagazineTMW Magazine n.164 Download
Storie di Calcio
Immagine news Storie di Calcio n.3Mauro Bressan, dal Milan degli olandesi alla rovesciata epica con la Fiorentina Ascolta il podcast
Calcio2000
Immagine news L'Angolo di Calcio2000 n.3 Si rompono tutti, si può fare qualcosa?