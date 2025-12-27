Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendariScommessePronostici
Oggi in TV, torna la Serie A: Parma-Fiorentina a pranzo, stasera Pisa-Juventus

© foto di Federico De Luca
Daniel Uccellieri
Torna la Serie A, si parte alle 12.30 con Parma-Fiorentina. Due gare alle 15.00: Lecce-Como e Torino-Cagliari. Alle 18.00 Udinese-Lazio, stasera alle 20.45 Pisa-Juventus.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 27 dicembre

12.30 Parma-Cremonese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
12.30 Spezia-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN
13.30 Nottingham Forest-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
13.30 Benin-Botswana (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Torino-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
15.00 Lecce-Como (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Carrarese-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Catanzaro-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Empoli-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Juve Stabia-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sampdoria-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Venezia-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN
16.00 Liverpool-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.00 Arsenal-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Brentford-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 West Ham-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
16.00 Burnley-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (
16.00 Senegal-RD Congo (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
17.15 Palermo-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN
18.00 Udinese-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Chelsea-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 Uganda-Tanzania (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
19.30 Bari-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN
20.45 Pisa-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Nigeria-Tunisia (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA

