Oggi in TV, lotta Champions in serie A: Napoli-Verona, Bologna-Juventus e Atalanta-Milan
12.30 Juventus-Inter (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Inter-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Trento-Campodarsego (Serie D) - SPORTITALIA
16.00 Diretta Goal Premier League - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Manchester City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.30 Granada-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
20.30 Racing-Boca (Campionato argentino) - SI SOLOCALCIO
20.45 Diretta Goal Serie A (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Napoli-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A E SKY SPORT
20.45 Spezia-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Bologna-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.45 Torino-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Sassuolo-Lazio (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Angers-Lilla (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Brest-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Lens-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Lione-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Nantes-Montpellier (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Strasburgo-Lorient (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.15 Cittadella-Venezia (Finale playoff Serie B, andata) - DAZN e RAI DUE
21.00 Siviglia-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
